it is the highest growth in Europe

Business Square queen of 2023: the Milan Stock Exchange is preparing to close the year with growth of 28%, doing better than all the European price lists. Madrid follows with a year-to-date increase of 22%, while Frankfurt is up 19% and Paris is up 16%. The rally offset declines caused by the war in Ukraine. Stock markets outside the eurozone benefited less: Zurich rose by only 4% in 2023 and London by 3%.

The performance of European government bonds A clear signal that operators in recent years have looked above all at the monetary policy of central banks. And it is no coincidence that European government bonds have been significantly improving their performance in recent weeks. Starting with Italian bonds, which do not appear to be affected by the choices on the ESM: in the last session of the week on the electronic markets, the spread between ten-year BTPs and German Bunds continued to fall below 155 basis points, to the lowest since March 2022. A fact that is also good for Piazza Affari where the banks, which have a large quantity of public debt securities in their belly, weigh a lot.