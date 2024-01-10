It is written in the law. The maximum period in which you can accommodate a person, in the block, until you pass them to maintenance

#written #law #maximum #period #accommodate #person #block #pass #maintenance

A law in our country clarifies the number of days a person can be housed in the block without being transferred to maintenance.

Most Romanians wonder how many days a person can stay in the block without being taken to maintenance. A law of more than ten years makes this clear.

All residents of a block of flats are required to comply with this law when hosting someone for a long period of time.

The number of people living in an apartment is essential for the correct determination of maintenance costs.

According to Government Decision no. 1588 of 2007, apartment owners, in the block, are obliged to declare the number of people staying in an apartment for a period longer than 15 days in a month.

For newborns, they must be registered with the administration, and the contribution to common expenses starts to apply from the third month after birth.

Other tenants or the president of the owners’ association have the right to request verification of the number of people living in a certain apartment, and may also request the intervention of a police officer in this regard.

At the same time, the police have the authority to check the records of the building’s surveillance cameras to confirm the number of inhabitants, according to capital.ro.