It kills one person every 6 minutes, affects all ages… but it can be prevented

One of the most common pathologies among the population and also less known is thrombosis.. It is so common that according to expert data It is related to 1 in every 4 deaths that occur in Spain. Or put another way, One person dies in the world every six minutes due to thrombosis.

But there is more. Every year 10 million cases of this disease are diagnosed and the number of deaths it causes collectively exceeds those caused by traffic accidents, AIDS and breast cancer.

In our country. Thrombosis has an incidence of 154 cases per 100,000 inhabitantsthus becoming the third cause of cardiovascular mortality after myocardial infarction and stroke.

Thrombosis consists of formation of a blood clot or thrombus inside a blood vesselwhich can obstruct the normal flow of blood, and It can affect patients of any age, although the risk increases after 40 years of age..

He Doctor Rodrigo Rial, vascular surgeon and head of service in this area at the HM Torrelodones Hospital, assures that “venous thrombosis is more frequent as we advance in age. This is undoubtedly one of the most determining factors, since life expectancy is increasingly higher and this causes the prevalence to increase.”

Risk factors that can cause thrombosis

In addition to age, there are other factors that increase the risk of suffering from thrombosis:

Being overweight.

The pregnancy.

Have a genetic predisposition.

The lack of movement.

And, above all, cancer.

In fact, thrombosis It is the second cause of death in cancer patientswho have a risk between 4 and 7 times higher of suffering from this disease compared to the rest of the population.

Dr. Rial emphasizes that “1 in 5 cases of thrombosis occurs in patients with cancer and one of the reasons is because some chemotherapy treatments increase the risk of producing this disease.”

There’s also another group of population whose risk of thrombosis increases with respect to the rest and are the hospitalized patients. In these cases, the risk of suffering from this condition is double, although it can be significantly reduced (between 50-60% less) if preventive measures are carried out.

The serious consequences of having a thrombosis

Among the most serious consequences that a thrombosis can cause, specialists highlight:

Los strokes .

Postthrombotic syndrome : produced by deep vein thrombosis in the legs, which causes chronic pain, among other damages.

: produced by deep vein thrombosis in the legs, which causes chronic pain, among other damages. Affectation to different bodies such as kidneys or intestines.

to different bodies such as Pulmonary embolism.

Myocardial infarction.

Therefore, early detection is essential of this condition in order to be able to apply adequate treatment to avoid this type of serious consequences.

The most common treatments to avoid major consequences are:

Anticoagulants

Thrombotic medications.

How to prevent a thrombus?

There are many risk factors that are modifiablethat is, they can be changed to prevent the development of thrombi in the arteries or veins. Among the most important are those related to lifestyles: