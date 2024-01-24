It makes no sense for Latvia alone to take action against Russian grain imports

Siliņa thinks that a decision taken by Latvia alone to ban the import of Russian grain would be a “ban on paper” and not in reality, because Russian grain would reach the European Union (EU) and also Latvia via other routes.

That is why Latvia is the first country that has “addressed the grain issue” at the EU level and is committed to continuing to explain the need for the import ban, said Siliņa, adding that we have received support for our position from the other two Baltic states, but we need to agree on the EU as a whole.

Asked to comment on accusations made by Lithuanian officials that it is Latvia that is a big problem in Russian grain imports, Siliņa expressed the opinion that these statements are a distraction from themselves, “because quite a lot of transshipment takes place in their ports”, only there this issue is not so high in domestic politics raised.

On the other hand, speaking about the threats and opinions that are regularly issued by Russia that this country could also attack NATO countries, Siliņa emphasized that Latvia is taking serious measures to strengthen its security.

She urged to remember that Latvia is a member of NATO and we already have soldiers from 14 different NATO countries, and in that sense Latvia’s situation is significantly different from Ukraine’s. At the same time, we are also strengthening our own defense capabilities.

The politician added that the leader of the Russian regime, Vladimir Putin, is preparing for “elections”, so there are more threats.

