It reaches Radayyah… the expected rain map tomorrow, Saturday

01:31 PM Friday, January 12, 2024

Books – Muhammad Abu Bakr:

The General Meteorological Authority warned citizens, starting tomorrow, Saturday, of rain of varying intensity in areas of the north of the country, and winds will be active in the Mediterranean Sea. Which leads to disruption of maritime navigation.

Meteorology said, according to its statement, that the weather condition tomorrow, Saturday, will witness moderate rain, which may be heavy and thundery at times, with an incidence of approximately 60%, on areas of the northwestern coasts and northern Lower Egypt, at intermittent intervals.

The authority added that tomorrow’s weather will be affected by light to moderate rain in the evening, sometimes thundery, with an incidence of approximately 50%, on areas of the northeastern coast, at intermittent intervals.

She explained that the weather condition is witnessing intermittent sand and dust activity, which is present in areas of Greater Cairo, Lower Egypt, the northern coasts, the canal cities, and northern Upper Egypt, at intermittent intervals.

Meteorology indicated disturbances in maritime navigation in the Mediterranean Sea, with wind speeds ranging from 50 to 60 km/h, and wave heights ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 metres.

