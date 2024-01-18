It seems that China knew about the coronavirus two weeks before it told the whole world

January 18, 2024 – 08:05

Chinese researchers isolated and mapped the Covid-19 virus as early as the end of December 2019, that is, at least two weeks before Beijing made information about the virus public, the Wall Street Journal reports based on a newly discovered document.

Documents obtained by a US House of Representatives committee from the Department of Health revealed that a Beijing researcher uploaded almost the entire sequence of the virus’s structure to a US government database as early as December 28, 2019. At the time, Chinese officials described the outbreak in Wuhan as an “unknown” viral pneumonia, and they had not yet closed down the market from which the entire outbreak was later derived.

China did not share the sequence of the virus with the World Health Organization until January 11, 2020. According to experts, this extra two weeks could have been crucial for the world’s doctors to understand the spread of Covid-19 sooner, to determine ways of protection, and to develop the vaccine earlier.

While the new information doesn’t help clarify whether Covid came from an infected bat or was released from a laboratory, it does leave some doubt as to whether we know everything about the outbreak.

