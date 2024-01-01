it should be built on the function seen in the third part

#built #function #part

In one aspect, BioWare’s game took a unique and appealing approach, and the latest installment in the franchise should follow suit.

Romance has been an important element of the Mass Effect franchise, and has been the inspiration for many romantic subplots in other AAA RPGs. Shepard can cuddle with several characters, and although in the first two parts the major NPCs show no interest in others, in Mass Effect 3 we can already see serious exceptions. Tali and Garrus can get together (the former can be seduced by a male, the latter by a female protagonist; if this does not happen, they will fall for each other), but another couple can also form before our eyes, because Joker and EDI can find each other, but this requires Shepard’s proposal put it on.

This is a good concept, because NPCs can create relationships with each other depending on our decisions, but the concept of Mass Effect 3 is quite bare-bones and rudimentary. This should be rolled out further in Mass Effect 4, so that it is not just superficial, so that it is truly a meaningful and valuable addition to the game’s narrative. Moreover, it is not only the main character who should get such peaceful, hopeful moments, because the franchise has always been about uncertainty and brutality.

In the new Mass Effect, players should be given a chance to influence the lives of the other members of the deck. Perhaps an example can be drawn from Larian Studios’ excellent game, Baldur’s Gate III, because there we can bring our team members together. This line of thought could be taken further: a love triangle could be formed, or there could be conflicts that arose based on our decisions. But working out every possible connection wouldn’t be easy, or maybe it would be overkill, because BioWare has so many different storylines and scenarios to create. However, it can be implemented with several key players.

Many things may depend on Mass Effect 4, perhaps even the future of BioWare, since Mass Effect Andromeda did not deliver, and because of this, the studio that developed the game was closed in Montreal…

Source: GameRant