It showed what was left of the Russian air defense system after the HIMARS strike

“Despite poor visibility, [bepiločio įgula] detected the “Osa” system used by the enemy against Ukrainian soldiers, the Ukrainian special operations command notes.

Intelligence received the coordinates of the enemy target and sent them to the missile and artillery unit of the Ukrainian army. The HIMARS system was used to defeat the detected Russian surface-to-air missile system.

“The enemy’s anti-aircraft defense missile system was completely destroyed,” according to the command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to data published on the Oryx portal, the attackers have lost a total of 19 of their Osa air defense systems since the start of the large-scale invasion of Ukraine. This number is confirmed by the corresponding photos and videos that have spread on the Internet, writes Defense Express.

