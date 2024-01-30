It sneaks up and kills suddenly. It’s spreading like an epidemic

#sneaks #kills #suddenly #spreading #epidemic

It came to the fore with the claims that carotid artery stenosis and occlusion, which is the most common cause of death after heart and cancer, increased after the epidemic and that the famous presenter Metin Uca died because of this.

Carotid artery occlusion cuts off blood flow to the brain, damaging brain cells and causing symptoms that can lead to stroke or death.

These symptoms may be temporary or permanent. Carotid artery stenosis is a preventable cause of stroke.

Prof. Dr. Bilgin Emrecan recommended that patients with risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol and family history should have a Doppler ultrasound to prevent carotid artery stenosis.

He emphasized that routine health checks are also important to prevent sudden deaths.

WHAT IS CORONARY SUTURE?

Carotid artery occlusion is a narrowing or blockage of the carotid artery (carotid artery), which is located in the neck and carries blood to the brain. The reason for this situation is the formation of fatty deposits called plaque on the vessel walls. These deposits are also known as atherosclerosis.

THE SYMPTOMS OF Jugular Vein Occlusion are as follows:

Loss of vision, blurred vision, or impaired vision in one or both eyes.

Numbness, tingling or weakness in the face, body, arms or legs.

Balance, walking or coordination problems.

Dizziness or lightheadedness.

Loss of consciousness or confusion.