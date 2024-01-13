It took 400 meters for a missile to hit a ship in the Red Sea

#meters #missile #hit #ship #Red #Sea

Photo: Abed Zagout / Anadolu via AFP

Our article is constantly updated!

Turkey launched airstrikes overnight against nearly 30 terrorist targets in northern Iraq and Syria after nine of its soldiers were killed at an Iraqi military base, the defense ministry said Saturday. The attacks took place in the areas of Metina, Hakurk, Gara and Qandil.

The Turkish soldiers were killed in clashes following an attempted infiltration of a base near the northern Iraqi city of Metina, the ministry said. According to the ministry, 29 sites were targeted, including “caves, bunkers, shelters and oil facilities”.

Ankara has operated dozens of military posts in the region over the past 25 years during its decades-long war against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a group blacklisted as a terrorist organization by Turkey and many of its Western allies.

Turkish President Erdoğan was due to hold an emergency security meeting in Istanbul on Saturday to discuss the rise in attacks on troops in the region. Meanwhile, 113 people were arrested during nationwide raids on Saturday due to suspected connections with the PKK. (Guardians)

Late on Friday night, a missile was targeted at a ship traveling in the Red Sea – the attack took place approx. Launched at 90 nautical miles – he announced the United Kingdom, which assumes that there were twenty attacks. According to an officer on board, the missile landed in the water about 400-500 meters from the ship. The officer also reported that three smaller watercraft followed their boat. There were no reports of injuries or damage. Maritime security company Ambrey identified the ship as a Panamanian-flagged tanker carrying Russian oil.

In a separate update, the UK Maritime Trade Center also said it had received several reports of small vessels approaching merchant vessels in the same area. Two small boats were reported to have followed one vessel for over an hour. The United States said Saturday morning that since Nov. 19, Iran-backed Houthi militants have attempted to attack and harass ships 28 times in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

(BBC)

The Tomahawks deployed by the US Army are land attack robotic aircraft with GPS-based control. They have a long range, are mainly used by the navy, and can be fired from both ships and submarines. They fly at an extremely low altitude, their speed is subsonic, that is, they do not reach the speed of sound (Mach 1). The United States first deployed Tomahawks in the 1991 Gulf War during Operation Desert Storm. (BBC)

The U.S. military struck a Houzi radar station in Yemen at dawn on Saturday. The news agency reports have been officially confirmed. The Tomahawk missiles were launched from the destroyer USS Carney stationed in the Red Sea. The strike happened at 3:45 a.m. local time on Saturday.

The US Navy first reported on October 19, 2023, that the destroyer USS Carney had shot down four drones and several drones over the Red Sea that were headed from the coast of Yemen towards Israel. You can read in detail in this article how one of the world’s most important trade routes was endangered. (BBC)

The United States and Great Britain launched airstrikes on twenty military targets in Yemen early Friday. According to Joe Biden, Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands also participated in the defense operation.

France condemned the attacks on twenty Red Sea merchant ships. “With these armed actions, the 20s bear the extremely heavy responsibility for the escalation in the region,” the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In a statement, the spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry stated that the country strongly condemns the US-British attack on the Yemeni Twenty.

The Huzis’ military spokesman claims that they were hit 73 times in Sana’a, Hodeida, Taiz, and Hijjah during the joint American-British operation. According to their claim, the attack has resulted in five deaths and six wounded.

According to Erdoğan, Great Britain and the USA want to turn the Red Sea into a “sea of ​​blood”, and the British and American strikes against the Yemeni forces were not proportionate.

Tesla is shutting down production at its factory near Berlin for two weeks due to disruptions in the delivery of goods across the Red Sea.

Tens of thousands of people gathered in the Yemeni capital to support the Houthis. Protesters came with Palestinian flags, while others wrote the official slogans of the Iran-backed rebel group on their banners.

From our partners

Follow us on Facebook too!

From our partners