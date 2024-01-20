It turns out Pac-Man is just as fun with just one lane –

If you’re looking for a quick and easy game to play in your browser to make it seem like you’re busier than you really are at work, we’ve got just the game for you .

The latest Pac-Man version eliminates all of the game’s complexity and instead asks players to score points, avoid ghosts and consume ghosts – all in a single lane. The idea is to move left and right, avoiding the deadly ghost until you can pick up a Power Pellet and turn the tables for a few seconds. While this may sound incredibly simple, the speed at which this game is played will keep you on your toes and entertained.

The game known as Paku Taku was developed by 2D developer Kenta Cho and to get a taste of its brilliance you can visit the link here to set some high scores. After you manage to try out the game, share your high score with other Gamereactor readers in the comments below.

Thanks, PC Gamers.

More Interesting News