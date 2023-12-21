It turns out that no one knew this secret. Now everyone is trying this. If you press cloves on an onion…

#turns #knew #secret #press #cloves #onion..

Onion is one of the most powerful healing sources that nature offers us. Onion protects and strengthens our immune system thanks to the powerful vitamin C it contains. Therefore, it should be consumed during the winter season.

Onion is one of the most effective sources that reduce the risk of heart diseases. It protects and strengthens our heart health thanks to the powerful antioxidants it contains.

Onion also supports the removal of toxins from our body and cleans our blood. Onion, which is good for the bronchi, is also perfect for insomnia.

Clove is one of the most beneficial spices for our health. Clove protects and strengthens our immune system. It also stops the growth of bacteria.

Combining certain nutrients offers powerful benefits for our health. Dipping cloves into onions is one of them.

This effective method, which you should apply especially before going to sleep, will play an active role in relieving various ailments and promote better sleep.

Here are the miraculous benefits of dipping cloves into onions…

WHAT IS GOOD FOR DINING CLOVES IN ONIONS?

Onions and cloves are two foods that offer powerful health benefits. When you combine these two nutrients with powerful properties, all their benefits increase many times and new benefits are added.

To benefit from the unique benefits of onion and cloves, it is enough to apply them before going to sleep. You will be amazed by its effects when you wake up in the morning.

Onion is known as a food that acts as a natural antibiotic and fights infections in our body.

Acting as a natural medicine, onion is also a source of healing for respiratory diseases such as cough and nasal congestion.

Onion also plays an active role in opening the respiratory tract by clearing bad bacteria in the air.

Clove has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. The powerful benefit of the onion and clove duo is officially a natural source of antibiotics.

Placing a clove-soaked onion on your bedside, with regular use, opens a stuffy nose, relieves cough attacks and fights cold symptoms.

Onion and clove, whose benefits are countless, are very effective in calming the nervous system. Thus, it is an inevitable fact for you to have a better quality and more comfortable sleep.

HOW TO DIP CLOVES IN ONION?

First, cut 1 onion in half. Then, dip 6 cloves into the inner surface of the onion. Then, put the clove and onion in a bowl and place it somewhere near you while you sleep.

The strong and pungent smell of onion and clove will cure all your ailments. Be sure to apply it freshly every day before going to bed. Whether healing!