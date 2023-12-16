It turns out that the reason for the severe nausea during pregnancy was that hormone… ‘Doctors did not pay attention to the nausea, I had a miscarriage at 15 weeks’

#turns #reason #severe #nausea #pregnancy #hormone.. #Doctors #pay #attention #nausea #miscarriage #weeks

16.12.2023 – 12:29

The first trimester of pregnancy, that is, the first three months, is known as the period when nausea and vomiting are most intense. Some pregnant women experience almost no nausea, some have discomfort in three months, and some struggle with nausea and vomiting for almost nine months. For this reason, there are people who were hospitalized, lost their babies, and even died. The reason for all this nausea and vomiting became clear in the past few days. Thanks to this new discovery, discomfort caused by nausea and vomiting during pregnancy may be a thing of the past! Here are the details…

class=”cf”>

A study published in the journal Nature revealed that the GDF15 hormone is the cause of nausea and vomiting that expectant mothers experience intensely in the first three months of pregnancy. The researchers said the discovery could lead to better treatments for all pregnant women, including rare cases of morning sickness that can be life-threatening.

According to the research, the amount of hormone circulating in a woman’s blood during pregnancy and her exposure to it before pregnancy determines the severity of nausea and vomiting symptoms.

2 PERCENT OF WOMEN ARE HOSPITALIZED

More than two-thirds of pregnant women experience nausea and vomiting in the first trimester. Approximately 2 percent of women are hospitalized due to hyperemesis gravidarum, which causes unremitting vomiting and nausea throughout the entire pregnancy. This can lead to malnutrition, weight loss and dehydration; It threatens the life of the mother and the fetus by increasing the risk of premature birth, preeclampsia and blood clots.

Experts note that because nausea and vomiting are so common during pregnancy, doctors often ignore hyperemesis and dismiss severe symptoms as psychological, even though it is a leading cause of hospitalization in early pregnancy.

class=”cf”>

HER DOCTOR DID NOT CARE ABOUT THE NAUSEA, SHE HAD A MISFRAME WHILE SHE WAS 15 WEEKS PREGNANT

One of the authors of the study, University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine geneticist Dr. “I have been working on this issue for 20 years and there are still reports of women dying or being mistreated because of this,” said Marlena Fejzo.

In his statement to the New York Times, he said that he knew the pain of this situation firsthand. Dr. Fejzo stated that during her second pregnancy in 1999, she could not eat or drink anything without vomiting. According to Fejzo, who lost weight rapidly and became so weak that he could not stand or walk, his doctor ignored him, claiming that he was exaggerating his symptoms to attract attention. Fejzo was eventually hospitalized and suffered a miscarriage at 15 weeks.

After this sad event, Dr. Fejzo requested funding from the National Institutes of Health for a genetic study on hyperemesis but was denied. Still, she didn’t give up and persuaded a popular genetic testing company to add questions about hyperemesis to its surveys of tens of thousands of people.

class=”cf”>

This effort led to very important results. Dr. In 2018, Fejzo published a paper showing that people with hyperemesis tend to carry a variant in the GDF15 gene.

Then a new study started and in this study Dr. Fejzo and colleagues at the University of Cambridge analyzed genetic risk factors for hyperemesis by measuring the hormone in the blood of pregnant women. Through these analyses, researchers found that women who experienced hyperemesis had significantly higher GDF15 levels during pregnancy than those who showed no symptoms.

class=”cf”>

EXPOSURE TO GDF15 HORMONE BEFORE PREGNANCY ELIMINATES SYMPTOMS

But the effect of the hormone appears to depend on the woman’s sensitivity and how much exposure she had to the hormone before pregnancy. For example, women in Sri Lanka with a rare blood disorder that causes chronically high GDF15 levels were found to rarely experience nausea or vomiting during pregnancy.

Endocrinologist Dr. Stephen O’Rahilly said: “All her nausea has completely disappeared. “They experience almost zero symptoms during their pregnancy,” he said and added:

class=”cf”>

“We hypothesize that long-term exposure to GDF15 before pregnancy may have a protective effect and make women less sensitive to the sharp increase in the hormone caused by the developing fetus.”

There are women who experience severe nausea during pregnancy and even struggle with it until birth. Here are a few of those women…

class=”cf”>

I FAILED WHILE VOMITING, I OPENED MY EYES IN THE HOSPITAL

That’s A. (30)

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that my pregnancy was the most painful period of my life. I already realized that I was pregnant with nausea and vomiting. My doctor said that these symptoms were very normal for the first three months and gave me a medication to use if their severity increased. The severity of the nausea was increasing day by day. But I said “It’s normal” and wasn’t worried.

After the nausea, vomiting began to increase. I took the medicine the doctor gave me, but it didn’t help at all. The doctor doubled the dose of the medicine, but it did not work. Three months had passed and I had entered the second trimester of pregnancy, but I couldn’t get rid of the nausea and vomiting problems. I couldn’t eat or even drink water. Moreover, I also had a migraine and nausea/vomiting was also triggering my headache. During the day, I could only eat toast in the morning. After that, I didn’t want to see even a single bite. So much so that I lost 6 kilos in the first five months of pregnancy.

Despite this, my baby was growing healthily. One morning I woke up with an unbearable headache. Then the nausea started, followed by the inevitable vomiting. But this time the vomiting didn’t stop. I felt my eyes darken and I don’t remember what happened next.

When I came to, I was in the hospital. I fainted while vomiting. Fortunately, my wife was at home that day and was able to come to my aid. That day, I was given a serum and was kept under surveillance for one night. When my doctor realized that the nausea would probably continue until birth, he prescribed another medication. Although this medicine did not completely relieve the symptoms, it helped me save the day. Indeed, nausea and vomiting continued until birth.

I COULDN’T EAT FOR SIX MONTHS, THEN SUDDENLY IT DISAPPEARED.

Melike R. (33)

Unlike most women around me who have given birth before, I experienced all the pregnancy symptoms to the fullest. Weakness, constant sleepiness, back and groin pain, extreme sensitivity to odors, nausea and of course vomiting. I had it all. But the worst part was the smell sensitivity, nausea and vomiting.

I thought I would feel relieved after the first months, but although some of the symptoms decreased, the nausea and vomiting never decreased. On the contrary, I was living more and more every day. I couldn’t eat at all for six months. Even if coffee was being made at home, I would run to the bathroom.

This process also affected my baby’s development. It was okay at first, but as my baby started to grow and I still couldn’t eat, we had some problems. I started to get scared when my baby barely gained any weight in a month. While I was thinking “What will I do, what will happen?”, the sixth month of my pregnancy ended and the nausea and vomiting disappeared. I was very surprised that it suddenly ended on its own. I have no idea why I experienced so much violence and what happened and how it ended. My baby’s development was in order and he was born healthy.

* * * * *

‘TODAY, PREGNANCY NAUSEA LASTS LONGER THAN 30 YEARS AGO’

“We know that nausea and vomiting are normal during the first trimester of pregnancy. Does this mean that there is a problem if the nausea lasts for a very long time?” we asked Gynecology and Obstetrics Specialist Dr. Kağan Kocatepe, “Today, pregnancy nausea lasts much longer than it did 20-30 years ago, and it is not just morning sickness as before… Nausea that lasts throughout the day and affects a longer period of pregnancy is much more common. Also, starting from the third trimester of pregnancy, nausea may sometimes reoccur. “These nausea are generally considered to be a feeling of nausea caused by stomach acid leaking into the esophagus, and therefore its treatment is, of course, mostly with antacids,” he said and added:

“In cases of long-lasting nausea and vomiting, thyroid hormones and blood sugar levels should be reviewed, and a general blood table, including liver and kidney functions, should be checked. Because sometimes the problem occurs here and secondary nausea may occur. “The main cause of what is thought to be pregnancy nausea may be overlooked.”

THE SMELL AND TASTE CENTERS OF THE BRAIN WORK TOGETHER

As we mentioned above, a new study revealed that pregnancy nausea is due to the hormone called GDF15. So how can this hormone cause nausea and vomiting during pregnancy?

“As its name suggests, this is a hormone whose function is not yet clear and therefore even its name has not been fully determined. It is also possible that this hormone is accompanied by a collection of hormones that will be discovered. “This will enable research to be carried out to make effective drugs even more effective,” said Kağan Kocatepe and gave the following information:

“’How does the hormone cause nausea?’ If you say, the olfactory and taste centers of the brain work together to determine a person’s sensitivity to toxic substances. Thanks to these innate characteristics that humans have, toxic substances are detected and a disgust reaction occurs against them, preventing the consumption of these substances as food. It is possible to talk about the hypersensitivity of these centers in nausea and vomiting during pregnancy. Of course, since there are many more artificial foodstuffs and additives today, and the expectant mother perceives them as extra strong, she feels much more nauseated than other individuals when she enters a supermarket or opens the refrigerator door.”

Kocatepe emphasized that determining that morning sickness is due to the hormone called GDF15 can pave the way for treatments in this regard, and said, “When the cause and factor of a symptom is known, it becomes easier to fight that factor and treat the symptom. However, we can say that we are still at an early stage in this regard, as some of the properties of this hormone may be further discovered and other hormones that may be effective in nausea may be discovered.”

CAN EXTREME NAUSEA AND VOMITING BE FATAL DURING PREGNANCY?

“There is a very small possibility today that the life of the expectant mother or her baby could be in danger due to excessive nausea and vomiting, but it is definitely a fact that this situation reduces the life comfort of the expectant mother,” said Kocatepe, underlining that the most important thing is to pay attention to the symptoms:

— In order for this condition to be fatal, there must be a deterioration in the general condition of the expectant mother that is unnoticed even by those close to her, or even neglected conditions that lead to loss of consciousness, which can often be treated even at this stage.

— In general, it should be said that as the ketone level in the urine increases, the possibility of the body being affected increases. In order for life-threatening to occur, the ketone level must have increased to the maximum and the condition must not have been neglected and treated, which manifests itself with symptoms that can lead to loss of consciousness in the expectant mother.

— Another criterion is weight loss. Failure of the expectant mother to eat and consuming less fluids can sometimes lead to losses exceeding 5 kilos, and in such cases, the need for serum supplementation increases.

— Although pregnancy nausea and vomiting are very common in the first 3 months, the possibility of the baby being negatively affected by this is extremely low. Since the baby’s daily food and calorie needs are not very high during this period, the liquid and nutrients taken to keep the expectant mother alive will usually be enough for the baby. In other words, the possibility of the baby being negatively affected by pregnancy nausea and vomiting is very low today, as long as the situation is recognized and necessary action is taken without neglecting it.