It turns out that this is the reason why menopausal symptoms in Asian women are different from those in the US and Europe

#turns #reason #menopausal #symptoms #Asian #women #Europe

Jakarta –

There is something interesting about the menopause study report in Singapore with an analysis of 3 races of women, namely Indian, Chinese and Malaysian. Apparently, the most common symptoms of menopause found are different from the complaints of residents in western countries.

If ‘hot flushes’ or painful sensations in the chest, face and neck are the top symptoms of menopause in US and European women, in Singapore the most recorded is arthralgia, aka joint and muscle pain.

“This condition could be due to a lack of estrogen,” said Professor Yong Eu Long, from the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, National University of Singapore Hospital, quoted from Channel News AsiaMonday (22/1/2024).

He explained that estrogen generally protects joints and reduces inflammation. Joints can swell as estrogen levels decrease during menopause.

“During menopause, the skin dries out and the fluid around the joints also decreases. The muscles also weaken. The joints rub together and cause pain,” he explained.

Commonly used joints such as those around the fingers, shoulders, knees and back are most often affected.

This condition is associated with other symptoms of menopause including vaginal dryness, physical and mental fatigue, and poor muscle strength.

Prof Yong said the findings underscored the need to conduct similar research locally to understand and manage the symptoms experienced by women in Singapore as well as Asian women.

Although pain is a common complaint of women going through menopause, little research has been done into the causes and risk factors associated with the condition.

“Menopausal arthralgia is a condition that even doctors around the world are not aware of,” he said.

“Filling this gap will help understand the burden of arthralgia and its associated factors, and may provide insight into how to improve its management.”

Joint and muscle pain resulting from menopause is often misunderstood as an inevitable part of the aging process.

Madam Amy Fang, a study participant who has had arthralgia for a decade, said that the condition had caused extreme discomfort, including to the spine and nerves, hampered her ability to perform basic daily tasks, and significantly affected her quality of life. his life.

“This was the first time I saw it as (a symptom of aging) and was told I couldn’t do anything about it. No one told me it might be related to menopause. It was a very difficult journey because no one understood what it felt like the pain I experienced,” he said.

She is among a growing number of women seeking treatment at NUH for menopausal symptoms. The hospital said patients with such symptoms have increased significantly over the years due to an aging population and greater awareness.

Prof Yong assesses that exercises that strengthen muscles will help relieve tension and stress on joints.

“Joint pain is related to weak muscles. Proper muscle strengthening will help protect the joints,” he explained.

Studies are also underway to develop targeted interventions. This includes exercise programs to improve muscle strength and exploring the potential of menopausal hormone therapy in reducing pain.

“We are planning research to see whether hormones and exercise, either separately or together, can help this situation and hopefully help people like Mrs Fang have a better quality of life.”

NEXT: Research Results

(naf/kna)