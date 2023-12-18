It turns out that Western sanctions make Putin even more profitable, here’s the proof!

#turns #Western #sanctions #Putin #profitable #heres #proof

Tommy Patrio Sorongan, CNBC Indonesia

Monday, 18/12/2023 19:30 WIB

Photo: Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at his annual press conference in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, December 14, 2023. (AP/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – A series of Western sanctions have hit Russia. This was due to the country’s move to attack its neighbor, Ukraine.

Sanctions have prompted Western companies and their allies operating in Russia to leave the country. It is hoped that this will reduce Russia’s income and the White Bear Country’s access to foreign goods.

But in fact, what happened was just the opposite. New York Times reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin even used the moment of leaving Western companies as a windfall.

In the report, it was mentioned how Putin blackmailed Western companies to gain as much wealth as possible by dictating the terms of their departure. He also imposed ever-increasing taxes, generating at least US$ 1.25 billion (Rp. 19 trillion) last year for war funds.

One of the victims was Dutch beer giant Heineken. The company is understood to have found a buyer this spring and set a price. But the Russian government unilaterally rejected the deal and handed over ownership of the company in Russia to the aerosol packaging giant who is married to a former Russian senator.

In some cases, the player is the state. Government-owned enterprises have acquired the assets of giant companies such as Ikea and Toyota. But in most cases, Putin personally signed off on the sales.

“This is certainly a good deal for us,” said Anton Pinsky, a prominent restaurateur who joined pro-Putin rappers and fellow influential senators to take over Starbucks, quoted Monday (18/12/2023).

Today in Russia, a powerful consumer world continues to help Putin maintain normalcy even as wars have proven longer, deadlier, and more expensive. Most foreign companies remain in Russia and do not want to lose the billions of dollars they have invested there over decades.

Meanwhile, the other business has been sold and now has a great feel. Krispy Kreme is now Krunchy Dream with a similar donut and familiar flavors. Starbucks has been reborn as Stars Coffee.

Customers can still easily buy products that should have been pulled from the shelves. Recently, Moscow supermarkets offered Pepsi from Uzbekistan and Coca-Cola from Poland.

“Putin’s economic counterattack has helped strengthen support among elites who profited from the war and mitigated the impact of the West’s isolation,” he wrote. New York Times.

“While Ukraine is preoccupied with short-term matters such as shoring up international support, the relative resilience of the Russian economy allows Putin to play a long-term role.”

