It turns out this is the journey of the Solar System in the Past, Present and Future. Here’s the explanation

#turns #journey #Solar #System #Present #Future #Heres #explanation

FLORES JOURNAL | SCIENCE – The Solar System, the system of planets and astronomical objects surrounding the Sun, has been the subject of human research and exploration for centuries.

Let’s study the journey of the solar system from past to future, discussing interesting discoveries and developments throughout time.

Past

Quoted Flores Journal from the Bright Side YouTube Channel, Monday, (8/1/2024), In the past, knowledge about the solar system was limited.

Read Also: Revealing the Facts! The Early History of the Rise and Fall of the Gunung Padang Civilization

Ancient people believed that the Earth was the center of the universe and that the Sun, moon, and planets moved around the Earth.

However, astronomical discoveries and observations made by scientists such as Nicolaus Copernicus and Galileo Galilei changed our understanding of the solar system.

They proved that the Earth moves around the Sun and that we live on one of the planets in a larger solar system.

Also Read: 5 Unique Facts about Komodo Dragons that Rarely People Know: Revealing Hidden Wonders

Further developments in our understanding of the solar system came with the discovery of Newton’s law of gravity by Isaac Newton.

This law explains how planets and other objects interact gravitationally with each other in the solar system. This discovery opens the door to a deeper understanding of the motion and structure of the solar system.

Nowadays

In this modern era, we have undertaken deeper exploration into the solar system. For example, NASA’s Voyager mission has sent spacecraft exploring our closest planets, including Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune.

Also Read: 5 Unique Facts about Komodo Dragons that Rarely People Know: Revealing Hidden Wonders