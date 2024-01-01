‘It was a challenge and an adventure’ / Villamedia

Bart Nijman has left the GeenStijl platform. Nijman has been deputy editor-in-chief and co-owner of the website in recent years. He has not yet announced what his next step will be. Nijman worked for GeenStijl for almost thirteen years. Last modified: January 1, 2024, 10:42 AM

“It was a challenge and an adventure, a wild rollercoaster on a cold fair, a free school with unforgettable life lessons, and ultimately a permanent principled duty in sometimes a lonely undertaking,” he writes in a final contribution under his alias Van Rossem on GeenStijl .

‘Thirteen years a dozen as a blogger, it’s hardly a career, but that’s never what it was about and no career comes to an end.’

Video
In a video of over seventeen minutes, Nijman says goodbye to his readers.

The video alternates between various highlights from Nijman’s career at GeenStijl and important news events, including the GeenPeil initiative for an advisory referendum, the attack in the Bataclan, Brexit and the rise of the political party Forum for Democracy.

Read this interview that Boudewijn Geels conducted with Nijman in 2018: ‘This is the freest space of all Dutch editorial offices’

