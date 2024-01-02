‘It was a tough year, but above all I am grateful’ | Columns & Opinion

#tough #year #grateful #Columns #Opinion

Duncan and I are sitting together at the bar, outside it is blowing and raining, candlelight is flickering. After weeks of ailing I feel a bit better, thank god. The wine goes down well – the tension in my body decreases.

Every year we write down our New Year’s resolutions. We look back on our highs and lows. We only skipped last year because I was too ill.

Traditionally, we include the lists from previous years.

Own restaurant

Duncan quotes: “In 2017 I want to exercise more and find work outside the catering industry.”

I smile. The catering industry. That feels like another life. For years, Duncan dreamed of having his own restaurant – he worked his butt off, six, seven days a week. He worked all weekends, all holidays, all evenings. He rarely saw daylight.

He provided free cocktails to women he had a crush on. I was one of them – one of many. I spent countless hours at the bar of Café Panache with my friends, eagerly watching Duncan shake cocktails. There on that bar stool I fell head over heels for him.

From the moment things got serious between us, the working hours started to bother Duncan. And me too, by the way.

Energy for ten

“And this one is from you, from 2018: you want to go out less and stay home more often.”

Duncan laughs. “Well, that’s going great.”

He pulls me to him and kisses me.

I laugh with him. “Yes, I am doing really well.”

I think back to the time when I had energy for ten.

“I wish I had enjoyed it more…” I say. “I could do everything and if I had any worries it was about trivial things.”

Well, that’s how it goes.

Not bad news

“Okay, you start,” says Duncan.

“How do you evaluate the past year and what are your intentions for 2024?”

I leave the low points for what they are. Duncan knows them. It has been a tough year, but I am mostly grateful.

So I say: “I am positive. The most important thing is that we haven’t had any bad news. Our hopes have not been dashed. And I cherish all the memories we made – big and small. I feel very strongly what a privilege it is to be alive, to watch Noah grow up. And sometimes everyday things can make my heart burst with happiness.”

Duncan takes my hand.

“Yes, same here. And let’s take a moment to remember last year’s New Year,” he says. “Look at everything you can do, which was unthinkable at the time. How you sit here now, with hair up to your ears, and enough energy for a conversation in a noisy room. ”

Phew, yes. It’s crazy what a difference a year can make.

With trial and error

“My intention for 2024 is to adjust my expectations. I need to stop thinking that I will soon be able to get back to my old life and be disappointed when I can’t. I have to accept that I can’t handle much. If I cross my boundaries – and I will continue to do so, because I am not going to spend my life under a blanket on the couch – I have to sit on the blisters. Recovery takes time. That’s just how it is.”

And then I say: “And you will also have to do it with this version of me.”

Duncan avoids eye contact by taking a long sip of his drink.

“Yes, I know,” he says. “I still have a few steps to take there. But looking back, I think we did a good job together – through trial and error.”

I nod. ,,Certainly.”

We’re still together. We still like each other. And if I have to believe my fellow sufferers, that in itself is an achievement.

,,Okay. 2024 will be the year of acceptance. And of course another year of good scans,” says Duncan.

He taps his glass against mine and we toast.

