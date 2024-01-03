It was already too late: two children died on New Year’s Eve

A heartbreaking tragedy rocked the Australian city of Perth on New Year’s Eve. Two small children drowned in the Swan River.

Both victims were under the age of 10. Photo: Pexels

The little girl and the boy were spotted in the river by the locals, who then pulled them out of the river and immediately called the emergency number. Ambulances quickly arrived at the scene and started CPR on the two children, and then they were transported to a nearby children’s hospital, but their lives could no longer be saved.

The police have not yet released the identity of the victims, at the moment it is only known that they were both under the age of ten. It is understood that the incident happened near a playground where the locals were preparing to celebrate New Year’s Eve. The authorities are investigating the circumstances of the tragedy, The Guardian reports.

