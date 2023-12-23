“It was an attempted moral assassination.” Emilia Șercan reveals the backstage of the compromising operation and who did not want the truth to be revealed: “I don’t give up and I don’t leave them”

#attempted #moral #assassination #Emilia #Șercan #reveals #backstage #compromising #operation #truth #revealed #dont #give #dont #leave

She protested alone for 16 days, in front of the General Prosecutor’s Office after the compromising file was closed by the prosecutors. After almost a year, the journalist Emilia Șercan did not find out who stole the intimate pictures from her computer, nor who leaked evidence from the file opened as a result of her complaint.

Emilia Sercan protested for more than two weeks in front of the General Prosecutor Photo: INQUAM Photos / Octav Ganea

Emilia Șercan accuses a cover-up of the case by a network that includes “state entities”, secret services, politicians and the media. He also mentions names from top prosecutors, police chiefs, former and current dignitaries.

It all started with the publication of some intimate pictures, stolen from the personal computer, which quickly spread on ghost sites. What was being watched: the discrediting of the journalist who in recent years revealed the plagiarism of dignitaries, the last being the prime minister in office at that time, Nicolae Ciucă. After he filed a complaint with the Police, evidence consisting of images submitted to the file instantly appeared in the public space. Emilia Șercan then started the fight with the state institutions. And from that moment, what was intended to be a compromise operation turned into a cover-up operation.

“That was going to happen, a moral assassination, because it just destroys you humanly, because it publicly emasculates you. (…) After that, what was supposed to be a compromising operation turns into an operation to cover up the compromising”, said Emilia Șercan in an interview for HotNews.ro.

Recently, the file was closed, and this, says the journalist, is proof of a “state captured by interest groups”. “It actually shows you that state institutions do not work in the interest of the citizen, they do not work for the good of society, they do not work to strengthen the rule of law and democracy. They work in the interests of gangs, in the interests of interest groups, in the interests of political groups that do nothing but preserve their privileges, vote and give their privileges, preserve and give their privileges impunity”, said Emilia Șercan.

The journalist stated that she will not give up until light is shed on the compromised case and its cover-up, being determined to go all the way to the ECHR. “I’m not giving up and I’m not letting them,” she commented.

Watch in the interview below how Emilia Șercan reveals the entire network of interests in which heavy names from the prosecutor’s office and politics appear: