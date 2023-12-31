It was cheaper to fly on the beach than a weekend pub crawl at home

#cheaper #fly #beach #weekend #pub #crawl #home

Including plane tickets, food and drinks, the mother spent less on a beach vacation than a party on Saturday night.

A mother in England managed to get away with a day trip to the beach in the Canary Islands for less than if she had sat down in a local pub at home.

He lives in Astley, near Manchester Nicola Stafford he wanted some sun in the winter, so he decided to fly to the island of Lanzarote. The 44-year-old took off from Liverpool John Lennon Airport at 5.45am with her 20-year-old niece Lily-Mae and paid just £45 for a return Ryanair flight.

The one-day trip cost them just £86 (HUF 38,000), which included the flight ticket, food and cocktails. “I spend more than that at the weekend in the pub” – He told.

On the rapid vacation, they checked out the mall, sunbathed for a few hours, had tapas and a pint of sangria at a beach bar. They then sneaked into a hotel – using the bathroom but not leaving afterwards – where they used the pool and other facilities.

At four in the afternoon, they went back to the airport, watched the sunset, drank one last cocktail, and boarded the plane home at quarter past eight.

Nicola thoroughly enjoyed her short break and recommends others to try a quick getaway abroad. All of this sounds good, but such one-day trips are proportionally the most polluting.

