It was discovered as the king of foods. The expert suggested consuming plate after plate.

Prof. Dr. Osman Müftüoğlu suggested that the product, which he defined as the ‘king of foods’, should be consumed plate by plate. Müftüoğlu said that the product in question must be homemade.

Prof. Dr. Osman Müftüoğlu shared the dairy product, which he defines as a superfood or the king of foods, with his followers. Müftüoğlu emphasized that yoghurt, which has been consumed by people for centuries, should be consumed at least one bowl every day, and stated that yoghurt must be homemade in order to show its incredible benefits.

THE BENEFITS ARE NOT ENOUGH TO COUNT

The benefits of homemade yoghurt are endless. Yogurt supports digestive health with the bacteria it contains and helps combat digestive problems. It plays an important role in protecting the body against diseases and infections.

Rich in protein and calcium, yoghurt supports bone health and helps strengthen muscles. It is an important tool in combating osteoporosis.

Yogurt supports skin health with the vitamins and minerals it contains. Applying yoghurt to the body as a mask helps moisturize the skin and combat acne and other skin problems.

HOW TO MAKE HOMEMADE YOGURT?

To make homemade yoghurt, 5 liters of milk and 3-4 tablespoons of yoghurt are required.

Put 5 liters of milk in a deep pot, stir occasionally and let it boil. After the milk starts to boil, reduce the heat and stir by aerating.

Turn off the stove and wait for the milk to cool.

For the yoghurt starter, pour a few spoons of milk into 3-4 tablespoons of yoghurt, stir, then pour the mixture into the pot and stir again.

After closing the pot, cover it with a cloth.

Leave the pot unopened for 5 or 6 hours and then open and enjoy.