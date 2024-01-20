“It was flammable substance. The stone was burning”

#flammable #substance #stone #burning

An employee from Ferma Dacilor broke the silence. He said, on Antena 3 CNN, that a flammable substance was placed on the building that caught fire on the second day of Christmas.

An employee of the Dacilor Farm spoke about what happened at the boarding house on the day the fire broke out. He said that the owner, Cornel Dinicu, was desperate in those moments and that he was trying to put out the fire, side by side with the firemen.

“He was desperate. He was trying to put out the fire with a hose. The eldest son took the gas mask. He also tried with the firemen. I saw him near the firemen, until they took him and told him ‘stop- you have nothing left to do’.

All the farm installation was done by some professional electricians. The fire started on a fairly large area, not with a focus and then spread.

I have no doubt that a flammable substance was used. It was a highly flammable substance. The stone was burning,” Iulian confessed.

He said that he believed that behind this fire would have been the involvement of someone in a scandal.

“My belief is that with this trouble an attempt was made to involve someone in a scandal. A person who works in the army,” Iulian said.