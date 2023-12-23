It was found out whether the Ukrainian refugees who are abroad with military service must return home

#Ukrainian #refugees #military #service #return #home

The latest plan of the Ukrainian defense minister caused a great response. Rustem Umerov, who was appointed in September and is of Crimean Tatar origin, said in an exclusive interview with the German newspaper Bild that Ukrainian men between the ages of 25 and 60, who are in Germany and other countries and must report to the recruitment centers of the Ukrainian armed forces, should be called home. Later, they declared “shifted emphasis” on the Ukrainian side.

Rustem Umerov came up with his plan to recruit refugees shortly after President Volodymyr Zelensky recently proposed the mobilization of 450,000 to 500,000 new soldiers for the Ukrainian army. The issue of mobilizing women was also raised, but the head of state denied this at the annual press conference held recently.

At the same time, he added that he is ready to sign the law on lowering the conscription age for men. The Supreme Council of Ukraine has already accepted the lowering of the minimum age for military servicemen from 27 to 25 years.

The head of state’s statement was followed by the defense minister’s announcement of the plan to “mobilize” the refugees.

In an interview with Bild, Umerov expressed his hope that

following his “invitation”, those who fled the besieged country due to Russian aggression will return voluntarily, and there will be no need for sanctions.

According to the minister, however, no decision has yet been made on what sanctions will be implemented if necessary.

“At the same time, it must be made clear in advance for those involved what kind of training and equipment they will receive, as well as where, when and how long the service will last,” he said, adding that there will also be options for them, based on their abilities.

Rustem Umerov emphasized that he has little sympathy for those who would refuse to return for reasons of conscience.

“It’s not a punishment to stand up for your country and serve it. It’s actually an honor”

– emphasized the minister.

During the state of war in Ukraine, the law forbids men between the ages of 18 and 60 who are fit for military service to leave the country, but many managed to do so, they would be called home. According to data presented by Bild, 221,571 men of conscription age have fled to Germany since the outbreak of the war started by Russia. 189,484 of them are currently in Germany.

The Ukrainian defense minister spoke with considerable optimism about the prospects of the war. He also expressed his conviction that the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014, will be liberated. “I am one hundred percent sure of this, this is our strategic goal,” said the minister.

The Russian Federation is on the dark side of the world, the Putin regime is condemned by the whole world, he said. “There is absolutely no question that we will win,” he said.

Referring to foreign support, he added that it will be difficult to win without electronic warfare, drones, artillery and sufficient ammunition.

The most modern Taurus-type German cruise missiles are also on the wish list, he added.

This was the first interview the minister gave to a European media since his inauguration in September.

Ukrainian clarification

Following the statement, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced on Friday:

the matter is not currently on the agenda.

kiszo.net quoted Illarion Pavljuk, the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense, who said that the media had missed the emphasis on this topic.

“He (Umerov) spoke to journalists in general about the need to reach Ukrainians living abroad, how important it is for them to join the army,” Pavlyuk said. The spokesperson added that the development of any mechanism for the conscription of those staying abroad is not currently on the agenda.

Germany: the call-up order can be refused

Ukrainian refugees living in Germany do not have to worry if they are refused a call-up order during next year’s mandatory military mobilization, German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann said in a separate interview with the German news agency dpa on Friday.

“I can’t imagine forcing people from other countries to do this, since our constitution also states that no German citizen can be forced into armed service,” explained Buschmann. reducing the number of Ukrainians who stay in the country only because of the benefits of the social welfare system.