It was not the first incident of the Somali President’s murderer son in Turkey. He cornered the woman and followed her.

According to the information of Barış Terkoğlu from Cumhuriyet, A public lawsuit was filed against Muhammet Hasan Şeyh, the son of the President of Somalia, who hit and killed courier Yunus Emre Göçer in Istanbul.

Breaking information came about the son of the Somali President, who hit and killed the courier. Allegedly, this was not Muhammet Hasan Sheikh’s first case.

Terkoğlu claimed that the Sheikh who killed the courier had previously cornered a woman in traffic in Ataşehir, Istanbul.

Claiming that Sheikh had an argument with a woman named LA, then followed her and got her stuck in traffic, Terkoğlu underlined that LA remembers her experiences like it was yesterday.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The accident that occurred in Istanbul on November 30 was on Turkey’s agenda. At the exit of the Eurasia Tunnel, courier Yunus Emre Göçer was run over by a car as if he was a target. It was understood that the person who hit the courier and caused his death was Muhammet Hasan Sheikh, the son of the President of Somalia.

In the first report, the courier was shown as a criminal and the son of the President of Somalia was released. However, in the second report, the son of the Somali President was found to be the culprit. However, Muhammet Hasan Sheikh had already fled abroad.

Even though the courier’s wife withdrew her complaint, a public lawsuit was filed.

Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office filed a public lawsuit against the son of the President of Somalia, on the grounds that he hit Yunus Emre Göçer and caused his death. The first hearing will be held on January 16.