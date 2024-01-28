It was revealed how much the basic income went in an American city

#revealed #basic #income #American #city

In the spirit of the fight against poverty and housing insecurity Austin, Texas launched the Austin Guaranteed Income pilot project in May 2022. This is a pioneering program in the state Up to $1,000 per month provided to 135 low-income families income. The city of Austin funded the trial for 85 families, while the remaining 50 families were supported through donations.

Although the program ended in August 2023, its impact was highlighted in a recent study by the Urban Institute. The Washington, D.C.-based company reported that the participants spent more than half of the amount of money they received mainly on housing expenses. The study found that after one year, participants experienced significant increases in housing security, compared to other low-income Texans who experienced only modest improvements. The program also proved that effectively increased food security among the beneficiaries.

Despite Austin’s pioneering efforts and the positive results of the basic income program There is controversy among Texas lawmakers over these initiatives. In a recent letter to the attorney general, Sen. Paul Bettencourt attacked a similar program launched in Harris County earlier this month, questioning its constitutionality. This new program in Houston offers up to $500 a month to low-income residents.

Austin and Houston aren’t alone in their basic income solutions; several American cities are testing similar projects, which aim to support vulnerable population groups and address homelessness.

  • A baltimore-i Young Families Success Fund, for example, provides young mothers with up to $1,000 per month.
  • Denver has also seen promising results with its Basic Income initiative, which provides up to $1,000 a month in grants to individuals and has been expanded due to success in improving participants’ housing stability.
Also Read:  Postponed Friday, UNSC Vote on Gaza Aid Delayed Again

Cover image source: Getty Images

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Netanyahu Bluntly Says Israel Attacks Iran
Netanyahu Bluntly Says Israel Attacks Iran
Posted on
Bitcoin could fall back to the mid-$20,000s, market expert warns
Bitcoin could fall back to the mid-$20,000s, market expert warns
Posted on
Here’s what Apple’s new rules mean for iPad users
Here’s what Apple’s new rules mean for iPad users
Posted on
From Israel they call the meeting to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip a constructive meeting
From Israel they call the meeting to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip a constructive meeting
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News