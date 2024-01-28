It was revealed how much the basic income went in an American city

#revealed #basic #income #American #city

In the spirit of the fight against poverty and housing insecurity Austin, Texas launched the Austin Guaranteed Income pilot project in May 2022. This is a pioneering program in the state Up to $1,000 per month provided to 135 low-income families income. The city of Austin funded the trial for 85 families, while the remaining 50 families were supported through donations.

Although the program ended in August 2023, its impact was highlighted in a recent study by the Urban Institute. The Washington, D.C.-based company reported that the participants spent more than half of the amount of money they received mainly on housing expenses. The study found that after one year, participants experienced significant increases in housing security, compared to other low-income Texans who experienced only modest improvements. The program also proved that effectively increased food security among the beneficiaries.

Despite Austin’s pioneering efforts and the positive results of the basic income program There is controversy among Texas lawmakers over these initiatives. In a recent letter to the attorney general, Sen. Paul Bettencourt attacked a similar program launched in Harris County earlier this month, questioning its constitutionality. This new program in Houston offers up to $500 a month to low-income residents.

Austin and Houston aren’t alone in their basic income solutions; several American cities are testing similar projects, which aim to support vulnerable population groups and address homelessness.

A baltimore-i Young Families Success Fund, for example, provides young mothers with up to $1,000 per month.

Denver has also seen promising results with its Basic Income initiative, which provides up to $1,000 a month in grants to individuals and has been expanded due to success in improving participants' housing stability.

