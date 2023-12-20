It was revealed in an interview that Michael might be in GTA 6

Earlier this week, Larry Lawton – best known for being a jewel thief turned life coach – interviewed voice actor Ned Luke on his podcast. Luke is the actor who voiced Michael GTA 5-in. Right at the very beginning of the show, Lawton spoke out and connected Michael De Santa’s character to the upcoming one GTA 6even though Rockstar hasn’t announced anything official about it.

“So let my great interview begin… with none other than Michael from Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto 6 folks, this is Ned Luke!” the host led the show. You can clearly see Luke’s expression immediately change when Lawton mentions the GTA 6, then starts shaking his head in despair. He quickly corrects the host so that they don’t talk about it yet, because nothing is official. The topic came up later during the interview. “You can’t say much about GTA 6, can you?” Lawton asks, to which Luke replies: “I can’t say anything about GTA 6.” Lawton error: “You can’t even say you’re in?”, and the actor shakes his head again. Ned Luke added that we’ll see if it’s in the game or not. For now, he’s bound by a non-disclosure agreement, so he can’t say anything on earth.

