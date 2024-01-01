It was seen in Mersin, citizens immediately called the teams

#Mersin #citizens #immediately #called #teams

Citizens walking near Mersin International Port saw a shark on the shore and reported the situation to the 112 Emergency Call Center.

The teams were directed to the area upon notice and determined that the six-gill shark, also known as the “grey shark” among the public, was dead.

REVIEW WAS DONE

Mersin University Faculty of Fisheries Processing Technology Department Lecturer Prof. Dr. Deniz Ayas also went to the region and examined the shark.

It was learned that the shark removed from the sea with the help of a crane by the Metropolitan Municipality Environmental Protection and Control Department will be buried.

“WE THINK HE WAS CAUGHT WITH A BOTTOM TROL”

Prof. Dr. Deniz Ayas told the AA correspondent that the female shark is 4.1 meters long and weighs 400 kilograms.

Stating that six-gill sharks are a deep-sea species, Ayas said, “Unfortunately, the biggest threat to this species is fishing activities. We think that they are caught by bottom trawling as incidental or bycatch. It is a species with a distribution up to a depth of 2,500 meters. Other sharks, rays, It has a wide range of food types such as bony fish, squids, crabs and shrimps.” he said.