It was the year the media lost a generation

After 20,000 dead, many young people believe that SVT is just lying about Palestine

Two weeks ago, Alon Shimriz, Yotam Haim and Samer Talalka were shot dead by the Israeli military. They approached the troops shirtless with a white flag in hand.

But shot anyway.

Their names and pictures were published in newspapers throughout the Western world. The military quickly launched an investigation which concluded that the whole thing was a mistake.

Alon Shimriz and Yotam Haim had been kidnapped by Hamas from Kibbutz Kfar Aza and Samer Talalka from Nir Oz. All were hostages.

I print their names because I know their names. I also know that Samer Talalka had a red head of hair. In the picture in the magazine, he is holding a puppy while looking sadly at something just to the left of the photographer.

White flag is a clear indication that someone is not fighting. Probably one of humanity’s most recognized symbols. Still. Bang

I understand the fury over what happened. I understand the newspaper headlines.

The three who were shot are three too many. But something is rubbing. Why do we not know the names of almost any of the 20,000 or so who have been killed inside Gaza so far? The numbers are a bit uncertain. It could be 30,000 if you also count the children among the racial masses.

I see pictures of some of them on my cell phone. Like dead in white swathes. Nameless. They are too many to distinguish. The war in Gaza has also become a war of images.

X, formerly Twitter, appears to lean on Israel’s side while Tiktok sides with the Palestinians. When you follow both, you get a little giddy.

Swedish media ends up – as usual – with X.

At the same time, a whole generation of young people get their information from Tiktok, and there Israel has long since lost the information war. SVT, the radio and the major newspapers are regarded as liars at best, often as irrelevant.

A bitter pill for “old media”. The depiction of the conflict between Israel and Hamas may have been the nail in the coffin of confidence for a generation to come.

What I think rubs the most in the media’s reporting from the war is that we don’t seem to see all people as equally valuable. Some have names and faces, a life story and a future taken away from them. Others just become a gray mass. Swept, silent, dead.

I myself have been struggling all autumn with how we should write on Aftonbladet’s editorial page.

The terrorist act of Hamas on October 7th reminded me first and foremost of the progress of IS. The same horrific abuses against civilians and the same almost ritualistic humiliation of defenseless people. Everything filmed and made into “content” in social media.

This deliberate violence against civilians cannot be defended or relativized. Regardless of what one thinks of the history of Western colonialism, the US invasion of Iraq or Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and blockade of Gaza.

Hamas is not a “liberation movement” any more than IS was. Israel has both the right and the obligation to defend its population against this.

But Israel has gone too far. With around 20,000 dead, 70 percent of whom were women and children, all talk of “proportionality” becomes provocative. That many are simply not killed if you consider civilian lives, of women and children.

The State of Israel was founded in 1948, it is 75 years ago this year. Like any other state, one has the right to live within safe and recognized borders. But the Palestinian people also have that right. And as long as Israel occupies the West Bank and East Jerusalem, as long as the blockade of Gaza continues, it will never be that way – for either of them.

The occupation changes both victims and perpetrators. The black and white logic of war spreads throughout the body of society.

And in today’s ruins, tomorrow’s soldiers grow up.

A first step to break the spiral of death, violence, terror and suffering would be to really begin to see ourselves in others. To give at the a name. To see the suffering of both sides.

In Sweden and in Swedish debate, we seem to be completely incapable of this so far. This is why the government gets away with doing mostly nothing and talking about “proportionality”.

What is needed right now is a permanent ceasefire. That the guns fall silent and that help can arrive. But then it is required that the other EU countries and the USA seriously demand it.

I no longer expect anything from our own government. The old slogan “A Swedish tiger” unfortunately got a new function in 2023.

As foreign policy doctrine.