The Minister of Energy, Sebastian Burduja, announced how long Romanians will benefit from a capped energy price.

The Minister of Energy declared, on Wednesday, that he intends to keep the energy price ceiling scheme this year and specified that the debt of the Ministry of Energy to suppliers is somewhere around two billion lei.

“Certainly, we keep the ceiling-compensation scheme, so capped prices for the average Romanian and Romanian companies in the economy. This scheme ensured stability for the end customer but also for the suppliers”, said the Minister of Energy on the show Romania Politică, from Prima News.

He stated that in the future, the prices are lower than on the Stock Exchange, on the invoice of the Romanians.

“Furthermore, we are talking about 5 million households in Romania that pay the current bill, on average, per month, in a year, 35 lei, which is a reasonable amount, for a country with our purchasing power”, mentioned Sebastian Burduja.

The date until which Romanians will pay a capped price for energy

The minister said about market liberalization that it was part of a perfect storm, the war in Ukraine, the recovery from the pandemic.

“It is important that the EU allowed all states, not only Romania, to have measures to protect the final consumer, especially the vulnerable ones, and these measures are assumed at least until the spring of 2025.

“We intend to keep the scheme until March 2025”, the minister also said.

Regarding what will happen after the scheme is no longer valid, Burduja showed that the whole market, the whole chain wants a phasing of the exit measures from this compensation and capping scheme.

“If we were to resort to a sudden measure, the suppliers of electricity and natural gas would pile up and again lead to an increase in prices, so it will be a phased exit, very well thought out”, added Sebastian Burduja.

Sebastian Burduja also stated that, as of today, the debt of the Ministry of Energy to suppliers is somewhere around 2 billion lei.

“The whole scheme costs much less, if we refer to the calendar year January-December 2024, we expect the scheme to cost somewhere around 3 billion lei, this is ANRE’s estimate”, said the minister, stating that it is about how much it will cost scheme this year.