It will be expensive. The price of electricity on the stock exchange will exceed one euro per kilowatt hour – BNN

On Friday, the price of electricity on the “Nord Pool” exchange in the Latvian region from 8 am to 12 pm, as well as from 3 pm to 5 pm will exceed one euro per kilowatt hour (kWh) without value added tax (VAT), according to “Nord Pool” information.

On the other hand, between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., as well as from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the price of electricity on the exchange will be between 0.70 and 0.99 euros per kWh.

Between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., the maximum electricity price of the day will be reached, which will be 1.47 euros per kWh.

At the same time, until 7 am, the price of electricity will be between 0.11 and 0.35 euros per kWh.

The daily average price will be 0.67 euros per kWh.

