It will be expensive. The price of electricity on the stock exchange will exceed one euro per kilowatt hour – BNN

#expensive #price #electricity #stock #exchange #exceed #euro #kilowatt #hour #BNN

On Friday, the price of electricity on the “Nord Pool” exchange in the Latvian region from 8 am to 12 pm, as well as from 3 pm to 5 pm will exceed one euro per kilowatt hour (kWh) without value added tax (VAT), according to “Nord Pool” information.

On the other hand, between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., as well as from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., the price of electricity on the exchange will be between 0.70 and 0.99 euros per kWh.

Between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., the maximum electricity price of the day will be reached, which will be 1.47 euros per kWh.

At the same time, until 7 am, the price of electricity will be between 0.11 and 0.35 euros per kWh.

The daily average price will be 0.67 euros per kWh.

Also read: BNN investigates | After almost two years in Lithuania, many Ukrainians are haunted by both old and new burdens

Follow us too Facebook, To friends and X!

Also Read:  They paid "a fortune" for a coffee in San Martín de los Andes and their complaint opened the debate: a lot or good?

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Omroep Flevoland – News – A fire-fighting robot and drone; big fire in Rutten in 15 photos
Omroep Flevoland – News – A fire-fighting robot and drone; big fire in Rutten in 15 photos
Posted on
White House: the Russians deployed a North Korean ballistic missile in Ukraine
White House: the Russians deployed a North Korean ballistic missile in Ukraine
Posted on
Series of attacks in Middle East increases risk of escalation of Gaza war | War Israel and Hamas
Series of attacks in Middle East increases risk of escalation of Gaza war | War Israel and Hamas
Posted on
The billionaire space battle heats up as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos takes aim at Elon Musk’s SpaceX
The billionaire space battle heats up as Amazon founder Jeff Bezos takes aim at Elon Musk’s SpaceX
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News