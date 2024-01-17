“It will be popular football against an ocean liner”

#popular #football #ocean #liner

On the lawn of the Municipal Reina Sofía, Dani Ponz (Valencia, 1973) is in his element. His words exude football from all sides, although he has soaked up the unique feeling of Unionistas since his arrival. He knows that beating Barça would be the icing on the cake and that the main objective is in his league, but he does not give up anything against Xavi’s team.

Ask. How do you change the First Federation chip to prepare for a match against Barça?

Answer. To those of us who come from the most humble football background, if one day they tell us that we would have to analyze Barça to compete against them… it is incredible. It is everyone’s dream when we started, to one day be able to be in these types of games. But experience makes you relativize, the way of working will remain the same, we believe in what we are doing.

Q. That Barça arrives injured… is it good or bad for Unionistas?

R. We have the experience of Villarreal, who came with the starting team after losing to Valencia. Their emotional level may vary after losing against Madrid and having all the alarms go off. But we also saw on Villarreal’s day that on an emotional level that starting team, once we gave them the first scare, began to go downhill and that turned against them.

I saw many children cry on Villarreal day and it was incredible. That’s the goal, to excite people. Dani Ponz, coach of Unionistas.

Q. There is talk of Xavi’s dismissal if he falls in Salamanca…

R. I don’t think that’s going to happen. Xavi’s personality is much more than that and when Barça hires him it is more than because of his personality, it is because of the project. I like him a lot as a coach.

Q. How are Unionistas going to play against Barça?

R. We are a team that generates uncertainty. We don’t like to talk about a fixed plan. We are not going to give up anything, what we have always been, an offensive team that looks at the opposing goal and is capable of doing damage from set pieces, passing and with the ball. We are not going to betray each other.

Q. This Cup is a gift that the club has earned with its merits.

R. Obviously, for everyone. For the project, for a fan who has carried us along and creates a magical atmosphere as seen against Villarreal twice, for players who are super professional and together with the club’s workers we have arrived here. Right now we have much more to gain than lose.

Q. Before being in the club, how did you see Unionistas from the outside?

R. It is popular football against a world liner. It is a team that arouses sympathy for how it is and how it is managed. Members are an important part of the club’s decisions, we have a code of ethics and a way of acting. Our fans then join the rival fans in a kind of third period. Here people have a good time. They caught my attention because of the heart they put into them, how they do things, it coincided a little with how I see football and I got along with them.

Q. What memories do you have of the missing UDS?

R. We all know the history of the Union, those goals in the Helmántico that they sang on the radio. The good years there have been. “This club was born paying tribute to the Union and what better time than now to remember our origins.”

This club was born paying tribute to the Union and what better time than now to remember our origins Dani Ponz, coach of Unionistas.

Q. What do you think of the Unionistas fans?

R. We already have guaranteed success. Our objective was to make that seed germinate in the hearts of many people from Salamanca and non-Salmantinos, and that trust in us is reflected in the membership record. I saw many children cry on Villarreal day and it was incredible. That’s the goal, to move people.

Q. A promise if they win?

R. I am not at all supertitious or promising. I don’t have anything planned. Just that no matter what happens, don’t betray us. There is a lot of work behind it, that we know what we are, which is what has brought us here. “It’s our personality and we don’t betray ourselves.”