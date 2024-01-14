It will snow in most of the territory of Latvia. Weather forecast for Monday

#snow #territory #Latvia #Weather #forecast #Monday

Photo: Lita Krone/LETA

14:30, 14 January 2024

On Monday, the sky will still be cloudy, bringing snow to most of Latvia, and wet snow to the sea coast, the Latvian Environment, Geology and Meteorology Center (LVĜMC) predicts.

The night on Monday will be cloudy, it will snow in many places – the intensity of precipitation is expected in the morning. A slow to moderate southerly wind will blow, the air temperature will be from 0…-3 degrees in the west to -4…-9 degrees in Vidzeme and Latgale.

In Riga, the night will be cloudy, it will also snow for a while. The wind will blow slowly to moderately from the south, and the thermometer will drop to -2…-4 degrees.

On Monday, the thickness of the snow cover will increase by another 5-9 cm in many places in Latvia. A flashback is also possible in the western and central districts.

A slow wind will blow, but from the morning the north, north-west wind will increase, it will be gusty on the sea coast. During the day, the air will warm up to +2…-2 degrees, but in the north of Vidzeme it will be -2…-6 degrees.

In Riga, it will occasionally snow during the day, a slow south, southeast wind will blow and the air temperature will be 0…-2 degrees.

RELATED ARTICLES

Themes