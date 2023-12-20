It would be a disaster for any army in the world, but not for Russia: their goal is completely different

#disaster #army #world #Russia #goal #completely

“I think that for any army in the world, 13 thousand killed, 230 technical units in the battle for a small town where 30 thousand people lived in peacetime. people, would be a disaster. But not for Russia, because there they look at their military and the use of manpower in a completely different way. For them, the goal is much more important than saving the lives of military personnel,” said D. Lazutkinas to the interview program “Elta zoomas”.

He emphasizes that Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, will have to decide how much further it is appropriate to defend Avdiyivka. However, for the time being, according to D. Lazutkin, the defensive fortifications allow the Ukrainian army to destroy far more enemies than it suffers losses.

Also Read:  Gaza war moves to next stage, targeting Hamas leaders = US presidential adviser |

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

VIDEO Extremely serious slippage in Parliament. George Simion, to Diana Sosoacă: I’m sexually assaulting you, bitch! / Debates on the budget in plenary resumed, after the scandal on Tuesday evening
VIDEO Extremely serious slippage in Parliament. George Simion, to Diana Sosoacă: I’m sexually assaulting you, bitch! / Debates on the budget in plenary resumed, after the scandal on Tuesday evening
Posted on
VAR scandal in Bayern goal against Stuttgart? Kölner Keller admits technical problems
VAR scandal in Bayern goal against Stuttgart? Kölner Keller admits technical problems
Posted on
Bills, help for those with health problems: how it works
Bills, help for those with health problems: how it works
Posted on
Municipality of Viana deprived of electricity –
Municipality of Viana deprived of electricity –
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News