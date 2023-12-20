#disaster #army #world #Russia #goal #completely

“I think that for any army in the world, 13 thousand killed, 230 technical units in the battle for a small town where 30 thousand people lived in peacetime. people, would be a disaster. But not for Russia, because there they look at their military and the use of manpower in a completely different way. For them, the goal is much more important than saving the lives of military personnel,” said D. Lazutkinas to the interview program “Elta zoomas”.

He emphasizes that Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s armed forces, will have to decide how much further it is appropriate to defend Avdiyivka. However, for the time being, according to D. Lazutkin, the defensive fortifications allow the Ukrainian army to destroy far more enemies than it suffers losses.