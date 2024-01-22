It would copy Russia’s tactics one by one Kiev – Will your mercenary flood start now?

#copy #Russias #tactics #Kiev #mercenary #flood #start

The reform would help those fighters who came to defend Ukraine and fight for the freedom of Ukraine as if it were their own country

– stated Volodymyr Zelensky in his message published on social media on the occasion of the national holiday called Unity Day.

Through the amendment of the law, all people of Ukrainian ethnicity and their descendants worldwide could apply for Ukrainian citizenship, “with the exception of citizens of the aggressor state,” he added.

Kyiv does not currently allow dual citizenship; according to the current legislation, a person who applies for Ukrainian citizenship must renounce the other’s citizenship.

Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine in February 2022, thousands of foreigners have joined the Ukrainian troops. Among the fighters classified as mercenaries by Russia are also Russian units whose members oppose the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia gives similar benefits to foreigners who go to fight in Ukraine under its flag.

Cover image: a Polish man crosses the Polish-Ukrainian border with a military backpack on February 24, 2022. Front page illustration, source: Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images