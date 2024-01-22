It would copy Russia’s tactics one by one Kiev – Will your mercenary flood start now?

#copy #Russias #tactics #Kiev #mercenary #flood #start

The reform would help those fighters who came to defend Ukraine and fight for the freedom of Ukraine as if it were their own country

– stated Volodymyr Zelensky in his message published on social media on the occasion of the national holiday called Unity Day.

Through the amendment of the law, all people of Ukrainian ethnicity and their descendants worldwide could apply for Ukrainian citizenship, “with the exception of citizens of the aggressor state,” he added.

Kyiv does not currently allow dual citizenship; according to the current legislation, a person who applies for Ukrainian citizenship must renounce the other’s citizenship.

Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine in February 2022, thousands of foreigners have joined the Ukrainian troops. Among the fighters classified as mercenaries by Russia are also Russian units whose members oppose the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia gives similar benefits to foreigners who go to fight in Ukraine under its flag.

Cover image: a Polish man crosses the Polish-Ukrainian border with a military backpack on February 24, 2022. Front page illustration, source: Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images

Also Read:  Getting to Know France's New PM Gabriel Attal, Young-Gay & Banning Abayas

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

MAHAJANGA – ROOF RICE – Civil administrators demand the release of the prefect
MAHAJANGA – ROOF RICE – Civil administrators demand the release of the prefect
Posted on
50-year-old house in Ximending! 8F of Wannian Building has a lease of 280 million. Experts estimate the bargaining space: starting from 20 million | Real estate | Sanli News Network SETN.COM
50-year-old house in Ximending! 8F of Wannian Building has a lease of 280 million. Experts estimate the bargaining space: starting from 20 million | Real estate | Sanli News Network SETN.COM
Posted on
Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman text daily about Big little lies 3 | Stars
Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman text daily about Big little lies 3 | Stars
Posted on
What has Benidorm learned? “Mathieu van der Poel won’t just win all the classics,” he said.
What has Benidorm learned? “Mathieu van der Poel won’t just win all the classics,” he said.
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News