it would prevent drowsiness according to INSERM

When we feel a little tired, we often tend to turn to our best ally: coffee. And according to INSERM, you are right.

Road lovers (or not) have all experienced this little moment when drowsiness sets in and you start to feel a little nosedive.

Obviously, when we are tired, it’s always better to stop and rest so as not to risk falling asleep at the wheel. But for many, there is one way to wake up: coffee. So, does this drink really help fight drowsiness? This is what INSERM sought to find out, and its results speak for themselves.

The dangers of drowsiness on the road

To carry out their study, the scientists divided the volunteers into three distinct groups. In the first group, participants received a 50 CL caffeine-free coffee. In the second, they received a double espresso with 160 mg of caffeine and finally, the last received a caffeinated drink also with 160 mg of caffeine.

Then, the members of each group sat in a simulator and had to drive for 15 minutes on a closed road, then 30 minutes on a highway with compulsory braking. At the end of this exercise, the participants drank the drink assigned to them. They then returned to the simulator to drive 2 hours on the highway with 3 braking situations.

Caffeine helps fight drowsiness

According to the results of the study, braking exercises are the right way to evaluate the effect of caffeine. Indeed, those who did not have a placebo drink had fewer moments of drowsiness, but also had slightly more important reflexes, especially when it comes to braking. Coffee therefore helps counteract “micro-sleep” phases. In contrast, the researchers found that the group that did not ingest caffeine was slower and less responsive during emergency situations.

Don’t hesitate to enjoy a little coffee about 15 minutes before taking the car for a long journey. However, we must not forget that this does not compensate for a real break and a real moment of rest. Every two hours, it is necessary to stop for at least a quarter of an hour to get some fresh air, stretch your legs and above all, do not hesitate to sleep if you feel the need.

