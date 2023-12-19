Italian influencer turns out to be the charity himself and is fined 1 million euros | Stars

#Italian #influencer #turns #charity #fined #million #euros #Stars

Chiara Ferragni (36), an influencer with around 30 million followers, must pay a fine of 1 million euros. The Italian raised money for charity, a children’s hospital, through Christmas cakes, but in the end everything disappeared into her own pockets. Even Prime Minister Meloni has intervened in the matter.

The world-famous businesswoman’s fundraising campaign around the sale of the pandoro, a popular Italian cake, will therefore cost her dearly. Part of the proceeds from the treats was intended for a children’s hospital in Turin, but when the nursing facility did not receive any money, regulator AGCM launched an investigation.

Ferragni washes her hands in innocence. According to her, the situation arose because she “made a communication error”, she says in a video on her Instagram account.

Last year the cake was sold with Ferragni’s brand name and logo on it. Months before the campaign, the hospital received a one-off donation of 50,000 euros from Balocco, manufacturer of the cake, but the sale of the pandoro had no influence on the amount of the donation. No further amounts were transferred from Ferragni’s companies to the hospital, after which she was fined by AGCM.

Balocco also does not escape unscathed. The company will be fined 420,000 euros for their role in the misleading debacle.

Ferragni is being criticized online. Even Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has criticized her compatriot’s actions. “Real role models are not the influencers who make money by wearing clothes and showing off bags, or by promoting expensive cakes and making people believe it is for charity,” says Meloni.

Although Ferragni has indicated that she will appeal against the fine, which she describes as “disproportionate and unjust”, she has announced that she will still transfer 1 million euros to the children’s hospital. “It remains my fault, but I want to make sure that something constructive and positive can come from this mistake.” Ferragni reportedly has a fortune of 19 million euros.

