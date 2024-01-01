Italian photographer waited six years to capture this stunning image of the full moon in the mountains of Turin – Metro World News Brasil

#Italian #photographer #waited #years #capture #stunning #image #full #moon #mountains #Turin #Metro #World #News #Brasil

Photography is an art and when combined with the spectacles of space, it results in this wonder captured by Valerio Minato. The Italian photographer won the NASA award for astronomical capture of the day when he captured the Moon emerging from behind the mountains of Turin.

Valerio Minato, after obtaining recognition from NASA, spoke to the Corriere Torino portal and expressed how he went through a long process to capture the full Moon with the night landscapes of the Italian city.

Experts from the North American space agency claim that this is “the most beautiful astronomical image in the world” and have published it on all of the organization’s channels, even being commented on by its astronomers.

This is the first recognition from NASA for Minato, who has been carrying out photographic work related to astronomy for many years. The Turinese media cited reports that Valerio has a Facebook page where he sells space calendars with his 12 best photos from each year. This one will undoubtedly have a special touch.

This amazing photo was taken from an area called Mole. He pointed to the Sacra di San Michele, also known as the Cathedral, Mountain. The secret to this capture was patience: “Changing perspective and knowing how to wait: the idea for this photo, so to speak, I had in 2017,” he told Corriere Torino.

Although he officially says he found the exact spot in 2017, “in reality it took even more years”, comments the photographer.

“I have been taking photographs since 2012, first in Turin and then in the surrounding area, to see the city from different points and distances. At a certain point, I started looking for the spot to have the Superga dome and Monviso perfectly aligned. I saw it in 2017 on a hill in the Chivassese area, between San Raffaele Cimena and Castagneto Po, 40 minutes by car”, he highlighted.

Lua. Valerio Minato complete