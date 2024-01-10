Italian Stock Exchange, commentary from the session of 10 January 2024

#Italian #Stock #Exchange #commentary #session #January

Campari’s sharp decline stands out, after the placement of shares and convertible bonds. In fractional STM progress. FinecoBank very good

The major Italian Stock Exchange indices and the main European financial markets they record fractional progress.

At 10.30 am FTSEMib gained 0.44% to 30,544 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share it was up 0.39%. Minimal variations for FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.1%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (+0,04%).

Il bitcoin it dropped to 45,500 dollars (around 41,500 euros).

Lo spread Btp-Bund fell below 165 points, with the yield on the 10-year BTP returning to 3.8%.

L’euro it returned to $1.095.

Campari recorded a decline of 5.34% to 9.396 euros. The company announced that it has concluded the placement of ordinary shares at a unit price of 9.33 euros, for a value of approximately 650 million euros, with a reserved placement through accelerated bookbuilding. Furthermore, Campari has placed senior unsecured convertible bonds maturing in 2029 for 550 million euros convertible into new shares or existing ordinary shares of the company listed on the FTSEMib and for general corporate purposes. The net proceeds will be used to finance the acquisition of Courvoisier.

The titles of banking sector remain in the spotlight.

Fractional increase for UniCredit (+0,61% a 25,71 euro). The institute led by Andrea Orcel has placed a Tier 2 bond for an amount of one billion euros, intended for institutional investors. The bond, with a maturity of 10 years and 3 months, callable after 5 years and 3 months, pays a fixed coupon of 5.375% until April 2029 and has an issue price of 99.847%, equivalent to a spread of 280 basis points over at the reference swap rate.

Good too BPER Bank (+0,54% a 3,17 euro). The institute announced that it has placed an additional tier 1 bond issue with perpetual duration and callable starting from the fifth year, for an amount of 500 million euros. The bond received orders exceeding 3.2 billion euros which allowed the initial yield indications to be reduced from 9% to 8.375%.

Excellent performance FinecoBank (+2,92% a 13,945 euro).

STM gains 0.74% to 40.99 euros. The Italian-French group has announced the new organization, which will be active from February 5, 2024. In particular, STM has planned to move from three to two product groups.