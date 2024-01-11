Italian Stock Exchange, commentary from the session of 11 January 2024

#Italian #Stock #Exchange #commentary #session #January

Banking sector stocks seesaw: BancoBPM remains negative. Iveco Group is up sharply. Bitcoin has exceeded 47,500 dollars (over 43,500 euros).

The major Italian Stock Exchange indices and the main European financial markets record fractional variationsafter the diffusion of US inflation data. According to Filippo Diodovich – Senior Market strategist of IG Italia – the figures on the trend in consumer prices have highlighted inflationary pressures still strong. Also taking into account the robust numbers on the world of work, the strategist believes that the chances that the FOMC may decide to cut interest rates in the coming months are very low. “In our opinion, the scenario that involves a cut in the cost of money by the FED in the May/June meetings remains much more likely”, hypothesized Filippo Diodovich even if the financial markets have been discounting a decrease in interest rates for several weeks now already in the March meeting.

At 3.15 pm FTSEMib it gained 0.37% to 30,564 points, after having fluctuated between a minimum of 30,441 points and a maximum of 30,724 points. At the same time the FTSE Italia All Share it was up 0.35%. Plus sign also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+0.15%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (+0,35%).

Il bitcoin it exceeded 47,500 dollars (over 43,500 euros).

Lo spread Btp-Bund he returned over 160 points, with the yield of the ten-year BTP which exceeded 3.8%.

L’euro it returned to $1.095.

Banking sector stocks are up and down.

Il BancoBPM leaves 0.57% on the ground at 4.849 euros. The institute announced that it has launched a green senior non-preferred bond issue, with a six-year maturity and the possibility of early repayment in January 2029, for a total of 750 million euros, as part of its euro medium term notes program. The issue, reserved for institutional investors, obtained orders equal to 4 times the amount issued, exceeding 3.2 billion euros.

Worst performance for the Monte dei Paschi di Siena (-2,17%).

Negative trend for Inwit (-0,83% a 11,4 euro). The company has formalized the option to extend the maturity date of the 500 million euro sustainability-linked term loan from April 2025 to April 2027. On 30 September 2023 Inwit had a gross financial debt (before application of the IFRS 16 accounting standard) of 3.3 billion euros and a debt structure of 78% fixed rate and 22% variable rate.

Strongly rising, however, Iveco Group (+7,52%).

Some ideas from luxury companies.

Brunello Cucinelli gains 2.73% to 86.7 euros. Goldman Sachs analysts have raised the target price on the cashmere group’s stock to 112 euros; the experts confirmed the purchase indication of the stock. On the contrary, the same investment bank reduced its target price to 68.5 euros Moncler (-1.03% to 53.74 euros), reiterating the “Neutral” rating.