Italian Stock Exchange, commentary from the session of 12 January 2024

#Italian #Stock #Exchange #commentary #session #January

Banking stocks remain in the spotlight, awaiting the first quarterly reports of the US financial giants. Oil prices are recovering

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets began the last session of the week with fractional increasesin line with the indications that emerged during the pre-opening.

At 09.15 am FTSEMib was up 0.55% to 30,417 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share recovered 0.57%. Plus sign also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+0.83%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (+1,02%).

I main US stock indexes recorded minimal changes after the release of inflation data for December 2023: last month consumer prices were higher than expected. The Dow Jones recorded a minimal increase of 0.04% to 37,711 points, while the S&P500 lost 0.07% to 4,763 points. The Nasdaq remained unchanged.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange ended the week with a positive session. The Nikkei index gained 1.5% to 35,577 points, after fluctuating between a minimum of 35,362 points and a maximum of 35,840 points.

Il bitcoin it stands at under 46,000 dollars (just under 42,000 euros).

Lo spread Btp-Bund it narrowed below 160 points, with the yield on the 10-year BTP falling to 3.75%.

L’euro it exceeded $1.095.

Banking sector stocks remain in the spotlightawaiting the first quarterly reports of the US financial giants.

Positive start for BPER Bank (+1,06% a 3,139 euro).

Oil sector stocks are recoveringafter the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in February 2024) touched 74 dollars a barrel.

ENI recorded an increase of 0.88% to 14.942 euros.

Good too Saipem (+2,06%).

The decline of stands out Moncler (-1,5%).

At MidCap the rise of stands out Safilo Group (+7,67% a 0,969 euro). The company and Hugo Boss have announced the early renewal of their eyewear licensing agreement for the HUGO and BOSS collections until December 2030.

To the STAR focus segment its Services Italy. Cometa announced that it had increased the price of the offer from 1.65 euros to 1.92 euros, therefore by 0.27 euros (+16.4%) for each tendered share. The new consideration incorporates a premium equal to 17.4% compared to the official share price recorded on 11 January 2024 (1.635 euros).