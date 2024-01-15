Italian Stock Exchange, commentary from the session of 15 January 2024

#Italian #Stock #Exchange #commentary #session #January

Generally bad day for banking stocks. doValue in sharp decline. Focus on companies active in managed savings. Wall Street closed

The major Italian Stock Exchange indices and the main European financial markets recorded fractional declines in the first session of the week, on a day with no indications from Wall Street, closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Pierre Veyret – technical analyst at ActivTrades – signaled that all eyes will be on the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, as well as another major macro data release, as traders try to assess the monetary situation with all the macro clues they can get.

Il FTSEMib it closed down 0.47% at 30,328 points, after fluctuating between a minimum of 30,270 points and a maximum of 30,533 points. The FTSE Italia All Share it lost 0.46%. Below parity also the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.24%) and the FTSE Italia Star (-0.68%). In the session of 15 January 2024, the value of trade fell to 1.7 billion euros, compared to 2.13 billion on Friday.

At 5.30pm bitcoin it had almost reached 42,500 dollars (over 38,500 euros).

Lo spread Btp-Bund remained under 160 points, with the yield of the ten-year BTP which returned above 3.8%.

L’euro it was confirmed at 1.095 dollars.

Generally bad day for stocks banking sector.

The declines stand out Banca MPS (-2.34% to 3.091 euros) and of BancoBPM (-1,06% a 4,746 euro).

Focus on companies active in managed savings. Azimut Holding e Bank of Milan they gained 0.77% and 2.34% respectively.

Oil sector stocks are down. The declines stand out Saipem (-2.14%) e di Tenaris (-1,09%).

Unieuro recorded an increase of 3.37% to 10.43 euros. The company communicated the financial results for the first nine months of 2023/2024 and provided guidance for the entire financial year. Unieuro management estimates revenues of between 2.65 and 2.7 billion euros, reporting that the persistence of a difficult macroeconomic scenario and its effects on the purchasing power of families have influenced the Black Friday promotional campaign and the season Christmas. Adjusted EBIT is estimated in the order of 35 million euros, while cash flow is confirmed between 20 and 40 million euros.

On the contrary, the slip of doValue (-21,2% a 2,46 euro). The MidCap-listed company has updated its financial results for the first nine months of 2023, to bring them into compliance with the international accounting standards applicable to interim financial reporting.

Solid World Group (+7,18% a 4,48 euro) in evidenza all’Euronext Growth Milan. The company announced that its subsidiary SolidFactory has signed a supply contract with a global international player for the engineering and complete supply of an innovative high-tech line in the solar and renewables sector.