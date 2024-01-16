Italian Stock Exchange, commentary from the session of 16 January 2024

#Italian #Stock #Exchange #commentary #session #January

Banking sector stocks are directionless, awaiting new quarterly reports from Wall Street. The declines of doValue and Antares Vision stand out

The major Italian Stock Exchange indices and the main European financial markets recorded fractional declines. Pierre Veyret – technical analyst at ActivTrades – reports that the STOXX50 trades around its first resistance above 4,420 points, where a crucial break could open the door to a deeper correction.

At 2.20 pm FTSEMib it was down 0.23% to 30,259 points, after having fluctuated between a minimum of 29,996 points and a maximum of 30,274 points. At the same time the FTSE Italia All Share lost 0.24%. Also in red FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.27%) and the FTSE Italia Star (-0,56%).

Il bitcoin it reached 43,000 dollars (just over 39,500 euros).

Lo spread Btp-Bund it narrowed below 160 points, with the yield of the ten-year BTP which fluctuates around 3.8%.

L’euro remains below $1.09.

Negative trend for BancoBPM (-1.35% to 4.682 euros). JP Morgan analysts have cut the target price on the institution from 5.7 euros to 4.5 euros; the experts also worsened the rating, bringing it to “Underweight”.

BPER Bank rises by 0.06% to 3.177 euros. The institute announced that it has completed an operation with Gradant aimed at establishing a strategic partnership for the management of impaired loans owned by the institute listed on the FTSEMib and by Banco di Sardegna. The valuation of the transaction will generate an overall capital gain of approximately 150 million euros before taxes and will be accounted for in the 1st quarter of 2024.

Mediobanca gains 1.11% to 11.395 euros. The Piazzetta Cuccia institute has announced that it has placed a new Tier 2 subordinated bond with a duration of 10.25 years, expiring in April 2034, and a call option in April 2029, for a total amount of 300 million euros. The yield is equal to the reference mid swap rate, increased by 275 basis points.

Better performance for the Monte dei Paschi di Siena (+1,52% a 3,138 euro).

General it increased by 1.11% to 20.02 euros. Citigroup analysts have increased the target price on the insurance company to 21.97 euros; the experts have also improved their judgment and now recommend buying the shares.

doValue still among the protagonists, after the heavy decline suffered in the previous session. The title records a decline of 2.44% a 2,4 euro.

Antares Vision leaves 10.5% on the ground at 1.41 euros. The company communicated that the preliminary net financial position as of 31 December 2023 was equal to 101 million euros, higher than expected (90-95 million euros).