Italian Stock Exchange, commentary from the session of 17 January 2024

#Italian #Stock #Exchange #commentary #session #January

Telecom Italia TIM closed in positive territory. In general, banking stocks rise. Enel led the decline in utilities. Luxury and ENI are also bad

The major Italian Stock Exchange indices and the main European financial markets they finished the day in negative territory. Pierre Veyret – technical analyst at ActivTrades – warned that bizarre central bank narratives and geopolitical uncertainties kept market sentiment under pressure. “The sell-off continues across a broad range of assets, including bonds and stocks, as investors have moved to reduce their exposure to rising uncertainty and less predictability in markets,” the bank noted. analyst.

Il FTSEMib it lost 0.79% to 30,099 points, after having fluctuated between a minimum of 29,926 points and a maximum of 30,174 points. The FTSE Italia All Share it closed down 0.76%. Minus sign also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.49%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (-0,38%).

At 5.40pm bitcoin it had fallen below 42,500 dollars (around 39,000 euros).

Lo spread Btp-Bund has expanded beyond 160 points, with the yield of the ten-year BTP which exceeded 3.9%.

L’euro it consolidated above $1.085.

Telecom Italia TIM recorded an increase of 0.88% to 0.2859 euros. As part of the activities aimed at closing the sale of NetCo and following the signing of the transaction agreement with Optics BidCo (a company controlled by KKR), the telephone company announced that it had received consent to the execution of the operation to the purposes of the “Golden Power” legislation.

The titles of banking sector they remained in the spotlight.

UniCredit it rose by 0.35% to 25.895 euros. The institute led by Andrea Orcel has announced that it has placed a one billion euro senior non-preferred bond with a 7-year maturity and the possibility of early repayment (call) after 6 years, aimed at institutional investors. The offering attracted orders worth 2.5 billion euros. The annual coupon was set at 4.3%, with an issue/re-offer price of 99.751%.

Positive performance for Monte dei Paschi di Siena (+2,08%), BancoBPM (+1,39%) e Mediobanca (+2,56%).

Bad day, however, for utilities.

The decline of stands out Enel (-1,69% a 6,636 euro). The electricity giant announced that Enel Finance International has placed a 1.75 billion euro sustainability-linked bond in two tranches aimed at institutional investors; the security has an average duration of approximately 8 years and an average coupon of 3.66%.

Strong volatility on oil sector stocksafter the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in February 2024) fell to $71 a barrel.

ENI recorded a decline of 1.88% to 14.652 euros.

Sales session for luxury companies. Brunello Cucinelli e Moncler they lost 1.75% and 2.78% respectively.

Antares Vision still among the protagonists, after the heavy decline suffered in the previous session. The title lost 3.27% a 1,36 euro.