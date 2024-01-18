Italian Stock Exchange, commentary from the session of 18 January 2024

#Italian #Stock #Exchange #commentary #session #January

Popolare di Sondrio is highlighted. Luxury companies are recovering, in the wake of Richemont’s turnover indication. Lottomatica down.

The major Italian Stock Exchange indices and the main European financial markets they stand at highs in the middle of the day. Pierre Veyret – technical analyst at ActivTrades – reported that the bulls managed to defend the 4,375 point support level of the STOXX50 index. “We characterize today’s price action as a technical rebound mainly because the market has recently hit a significant support level, causing short sellers to buy back some of their positions, while the bearish macro narrative has not changed,” the expert added.

At 2.20 pm FTSEMib it was up 1.01% to 30,404 points, after having fluctuated between a minimum of 30,070 points and a maximum of 30,456 points. At the same time the FTSE Italia All Share it earned 0.94%. Plus sign also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+0.27%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (+0,27%).

Il bitcoin it fell below 42,500 dollars (around 39,000 euros).

Lo spread Btp-Bund it is confirmed at 160 points, with the yield on the 10-year BTP remaining below 3.9%.

L’euro remains below $1.09.

Positive performance for stocks banking sector.

In progress the BancoBPM (+1,48% a 4,869 euro). The institute has concluded the placement of a new covered bond issue aimed at institutional investors for an amount of 750 million euros and a 6-year maturity. The security has a yield equal to the reference mid-swap rate plus 77 basis points, a fixed rate coupon of 3.375% and maturity 24 January 2030.

Better performance for BPER Bank (+3.45%) and for UniCredit (+3,01%).

Also highlighted is Popolare di Sondrio (+4.25% to 6.25 euros). Il Sole24Ore wrote that a US investment bank would have built “a position of some weight in the capital” of the institution listed on MidCap.

In recovery luxury company, following the indication of Richemont’s turnover in the 3rd quarter of 2023/2024. The rise of stands out Moncler (+1,64% a 51,98 euro).

Stellar gains 1.02% to 19.838 euros. The ACEA (the European association that brings together car manufacturers) announced that in the month of December 2023, 867,052 cars were registered in the European Union, down 3.3% compared to the 896,241 in the same period of 2022. also Stellantis sales are contracting in December 2023: last month the automotive group recorded a 19.2% drop in registrations with 121,150 cars sold. In the whole of 2023, Stellantis registrations in Europe increased by 2.9%.

Very good too STM (+3,97% a 40,42 euro).

Lottomatica leaves 3.38% on the ground at 10.104 euros. Gamma Intermediate has placed 16 million shares, representing approximately 6.4% of the capital of the MidCap-listed company, through a private placement through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure. The sale price was set at 9.5 euros per share, for a total consideration of approximately 152 million euros. The sale price incorporates a discount of 9.2% compared to Lottomatica’s closing price in the session of January 17, 2024 (10.458 euros).