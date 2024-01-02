Italian Stock Exchange, commentary from the session of 2 January 2024

#Italian #Stock #Exchange #commentary #session #January

Borsa Italiana and European financial markets recorded fractional changes in the first session of 2024. Bitcoin returned to 45,500 dollars

The major Italian Stock Exchange indices and the main European financial markets record fractional changes in the first session of 2024.

At 2.05 pm FTSEMib it gained 0.08% to 30,377 points, after having fluctuated between a minimum of 30,359 points and a maximum of 30,864 points. At the same time the FTSE Italia All Share it was up 0.02%. Minus sign, however, for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.58%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (-1,11%).

Il bitcoin it was brought back to 45,500 dollars (just under 41,500 euros).

Lo spread Btp-Bund it is confirmed just above 165 points, with the rtermination of the ten-year BTP which fluctuates around 3.75%.

L’euro it fell to $1.095.

Rises prevail among banking sector stocks in the first session of 2024. Niall Gallagher – Investment Director of GAM – believes that, looking forward to 2024, the prospects remain positive for the sector in Europe. “Stock prices in the market do not reflect the sustainability of the increase in earnings/ROE in the face of a return to positive interest rates,” the expert pointed out.

Brilliant day for UniCredit (+1,71% a 24,985 euro).

Very good too Monte dei Paschi di Siena (+4,24%) e BPER Bank (+2,35%).

Positive trend for oil sector stocks.

ENI recorded an increase of 0.95% to 15.494 euros.

Plus sign also for Saipem (+0,78%) e Tenaris (+0,25%).

All’Euronext Growth Milan focus su Lemon Systemsafter the leap achieved on the day of its debut in the list dedicated to dynamic and competitive SMEs.