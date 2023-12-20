Italian Stock Exchange, commentary from the session of 20 December 2023

#Italian #Stock #Exchange #commentary #session #December

The positive performance of Telecom Italia TIM stands out. Some ideas among the banking sector stocks: the decline of BancoBPM stands out

The major Italian Stock Exchange indices and the main European financial markets turn into negative territory.

At 10.25 am FTSEMib recorded a decline of 0.41% to 30,240 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share it was down 0.38%. Below parity also the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.31%) and the FTSE Italia Star (-0,43%).

Il bitcoin it came close to 43,000 dollars (just over 39,000 euros).

Lo spread Btp-Bund it narrowed to 160 points, with the yield on the 10-year BTP standing at 3.6%.

L’euro it remains above $1.095.

Telecom Italia TIM remains among the protagonists. The telephone company’s stock recorded a jump of 4.25% to 0.2918 euros.

Some ideas among banking sector stocks.

Il BancoBPM recorded a decline of 2.28% to 4.704 euros. In red too BPER Bank (-1,63%).

Focus on oil sector stocksafter the price of crude oil in New York (contract expiring in February 2024) rose to 73.5 dollars a barrel.

ENI gains 0.88% to 15.158 euros.

Fractionally down Stellar (-0,54% a 21,17 euro). ACEA (the European association that groups car manufacturers) announced that in November 2023, 885,581 cars were registered in the European Union, an increase of 6.7% compared to the 829,823 in the same period of 2022. In Stellantis’ sales, however, fell in November 2023: last month the automotive group recorded a 7.3% drop in registrations with 139,073 cars sold; as a result, Stellantis’ market share in Europe stood at 15.7%.

OpenJobmetis is suspended temporarily from trading while awaiting a statement.