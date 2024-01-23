Italian Stock Exchange, commentary from the session of 23 January 2024

#Italian #Stock #Exchange #commentary #session #January

Banking sector stocks seesaw: UniCredit shows fractional progress. Bitcoin fell to 39,000 dollars (less than 36,000 euros).

The major Italian Stock Exchange indices and the main European financial markets turn into negative territory.

At 10.30 am FTSEMib it was down 0.56% at 30,013 points, after fluctuating between a low of 30,010 points and a high of 30,293 points. At the same time the FTSE Italia All Share lost 0.52%. Negative performances also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.14%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (-0,31%).

Il bitcoin it dropped to 39,000 dollars (less than 36,000 euros).

Lo spread Btp-Bund it went back to 155 points, with the yield on the 10-year BTP coming close to 3.9%.

L’euro it stands below $1.09.

Banking sector stocks are up and down.

In fractional progress UniCredit (+0,4% a 26,655 euro). The institute led by Andrea Orcel has announced that it has exercised the early repayment option on the UniCredit fixed rate resettable tier 2 bond for one billion euros, expiring on 20 February 2029. Meanwhile, UniCredit has provided an update on the consensus estimates of the analysts for the 4th quarter of 2023 and for the two-year period 2023/2024. According to the consensus of investment banks, the institute led by Andrea Orcel should have closed the 4th quarter of 2023 with a net profit of 882 million euros (average value). The intermediation margin is expected at 5.56 billion euros (average value), compared to 5.72 billion in the 4th quarter of 2022; the net operating result is estimated at 2.4 billion euros, after write-downs on loans of 657 million euros. CET1 is indicated at 16.5%.

Better performance for the Monte dei Paschi di Siena (+1,39% a 3,277 euro).

Garofalo HC recorded an increase of 2% to 4.58 euros. PII4 (vehicle controlled by Peninsula Investment II) placed 3,732,260 shares, corresponding to 4.1% of the company’s capital. The operation was completed at a price of 4.4 euros per share, which incorporates a 2% discount compared to the closing price of Garofalo Health Care in the session of 22 January 2024 (4.49 euros).

Timid rebound for Southern Motorways (+5,87% a 10,1 euro)after the heavy correction suffered in the previous two sessions.