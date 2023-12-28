Italian Stock Exchange, commentary from the session of 28 December 2023

#Italian #Stock #Exchange #commentary #session #December

Some ideas among the banking sector stocks: Banca MPS highlighted. At Euronext Growth Milan Cloudia Research fails to make a price

The major Italian Stock Exchange indices and the main European financial markets record fractional variations.

At 10.20 am FTSEMib gained 0.06% to 30,439 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share it was up 0.05%. Just above parity also the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+0.03%) and the FTSE Italia Star (+0,04%).

Il bitcoin it fluctuates around 43,000 dollars (just over 38,500 euros).

Lo spread Btp-Bund it approached 160 points, with the yield on the 10-year BTP returning above 3.5%.

L’euro it remains above $1.11.

Some ideas among the titles of banking sector.

Positive intonation for the Monte dei Paschi di Siena (+0,35% a 3,13 euro).

At the FTSEMib the rise of stands out Leonardo (+0,64% a 14,97 euro).

All’Euronext Growth Milan Cloudia Research he can’t make a price after the leap achieved in the previous two sessions. The value of the security went from 1.9 euros at the placement on Friday 22 December 2023 to 4.275 euros at the closing on 27 December.