Italian Stock Exchange, commentary from the session of 29 December 2023

#Italian #Stock #Exchange #commentary #session #December

Banking sector stocks are recovering, with the sole exception of Monte dei Paschi di Siena. At Euronext Growth Milan took advantage of Cloudia Research

The major indices of the Italian Stock Exchange and the main European financial markets recorded fractional progress in the last session of the week.

At 10.35 am FTSEMib gained 0.42% to 30,460 points, while the FTSE Italia All Share it was up 0.41%. Plus sign also for the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (+0.26%) and for the FTSE Italia Star (+0,09%).

Il bitcoin it returned above 42,500 dollars (over 38,500 euros).

Lo spread Btp-Bund remains below 165 points, with the yield on the 10-year BTP exceeding 3.6%.

L’euro it fell to $1.105.

In reprisa i banking sector securitieswith the sole exception of Monte dei Paschi di Siena (-0,74%).

UniCredit gains 0.74% to 24.57 euros.

At the FTSEMib the decline of stands out Telecom Italia TIM (-0,67%).

At Euronext Growth Milan took advantage Cloudia Research (-2,97% a 6,2 euro) after the leap achieved in the previous three sessions. The value of the stock went from 1.9 euros at the placement on Friday 22 December 2023 to 6.39 euros at the closing on 28 December, accumulating an increase of 236%.

Lemon Sistemi is unable to make a price on the day of its debut in the list dedicated to dynamic and competitive SMEs. The company’s shares were placed at 1.47 euros, corresponding to a market capitalization at the start of trading of 12 million euros.

Debut at Euronext Growth Milan also for Simone (+10% to 2.2 euros). The publishing company’s shares were placed at 2 euros, corresponding to a market capitalization at the start of trading of 15 million euros.